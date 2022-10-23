Virat Kohli's spectacular 82* helped India edge Pakistan in the third Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After losing the toss, Pakistan batted first in the high-octane clash. Prolific openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departed inside four overs against Arshdeep Singh as India got off to a terrific start. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood compiled half-centuries in the middle order to help Pakistan reach 159/8.

In response, Men in Blue found themselves in deep trouble with 31/4 on the scoreboard after 6.1 overs. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya weathered the storm by playing out the next few overs calmly, which meant the required rate increased exponentially.

Hardik Pandya switched gears after the 10-over mark by attacking the spinners. He targeted Mohammad Nawaz and smacked him for two sixes to provide some much-needed momentum for his side.

Babar Azam then pulled things back by bringing his pacers on. They did their job as Team India needed 31 off the last two overs. Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and hit two astonishing sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over to keep India alive in the contest.

Kohli then hit another six in the final over off a no-ball before Ashwin hit the winning runs off the final ball of the innings, taking India over the line in a cliffhanger.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on his dazzling knock and said:

"Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened. We knew Nawaz had the final over and if we could get something off Haris, Pakistan would get nervous. That's what happened."

"The equation came down to 16 from 6 after those sixes. It was instinctive. I just told myself to stay still. The one over long-on was picking the slower ball in anticipation and the one over fine leg, I just swung my bat. I don't know how it happened Standing here now, it feels like it's meant to be. It's a very very special moment."

Fans rejoice after Virat Kohli powers India to a hard-fought victory against Pakistan

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness a legendary knock from Virat Kohli in a high-pressure chase on Sunday. They took to social media to heap praise on the stalwart through intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes regarding his knock:

Sagar @sagarcasm Rohit is incredibly strong. It’s not easy to lift a man who’s carrying the expectations of 1.4 billion people Rohit is incredibly strong. It’s not easy to lift a man who’s carrying the expectations of 1.4 billion people https://t.co/qWMZkIgiSX

ICC @ICC



Take a bow, Virat Kohli



#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK The KING is backTake a bow, Virat Kohli The KING is back 👑Take a bow, Virat Kohli 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/OdAnbmso0h

Is this Kohli's best knock in white-ball cricket? Sound off in the comments section!

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes