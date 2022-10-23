IND vs PAK 2022: Top KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma memes after their failure in Super 12 clash of T20 World Cup

Indian openers KL Rahul (4) and Rohit Sharma (4) endured failure yet again against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after disappointing returns at last year's event.

The duo departed inside four overs in the chase of 160 in the Super 12 clash against India's arch-rivals on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistan batted first in the contest and posted a decent total of 159/8 on the back of half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya starred for the Men in Blue by scalping three wickets each.

Naseem Shah gave Pakistan a sensational start in the chase by dismissing KL Rahul in the second with only seven runs on the board. The Indian vice-captain looked tentative throughout his short stay at the crease.

Rohit Sharma followed his opening partner to the pavilion soon after by edging to second slip in the 4th over, leaving his side in a spot of bother in a tricky chase. It

After witnessing the dismissals of both the top-order batters, fans took to social media platforms to vent their frustrations. They shared hilarious memes to slam them for not contributing to the team's cause in the pressure game against Pakistan.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes in this regard:

frozen🥶 @ein_scofield



#INDvsPAK

Kl Rahul Rohit Sharma without that 2019 world cup campaignKl Rahul Rohit Sharma without that 2019 world cup campaign #INDvsPAKKl Rahul https://t.co/8WkY63ksRz

Arijitharsh @Harshth58403207

KL Rahul in that match Important match exists :KL Rahul in that match #klrahul Important match exists :KL Rahul in that match #klrahul https://t.co/tKZtV6H96v

Funk Bro Telugu @funk__bro #IndvsPak #Indvpak



Kl RAHUL after knowing that there is no ORANGE cap in T20 world cup :- Kl RAHUL after knowing that there is no ORANGE cap in T20 world cup :- #IndvsPak #IndvpakKl RAHUL after knowing that there is no ORANGE cap in T20 world cup :- https://t.co/lpeGn5Yqiw

Cheeku. @primeKohli Rohit Sharma batting highlights against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma batting highlights against Pakistan https://t.co/met702Tnwk

Haris Rauf's twin strikes stun India in the chase

After the openers departed cheaply, Suryakumar Yadav (15) tried to consolidate the innings by smashing a couple of boundaries.

However, Haris Rauf cut short his stay by dismissing him in the sixth over and provided a massive breakthrough for his side.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then stitched a partnership and kept the Men in Blue alive in the contest.

After 14 overs, they were on 90/4. It promises to be an intriguing finish, with both results still possible.

