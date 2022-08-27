IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "Gale milo Rohit Bhai" - Rohit Sharma wins hearts by hugging a Pakistan fan during practice session

Indian captain Rohit Sharma admirably took time out from his practice session on Friday (August 26) to meet his fans from across the border.

A fan from Pakistan claimed that he had been waiting for 10 years to meet the 'Hitman' and that his dream finally came true. Rohit Sharma couldn't properly shake hands with the fan as there was a fence in between.

However, when the fan asked for a hug, saying "Gale milo Rohit bhai," the Indian captain leaned against the fence to make his wish partially come true. The fans then hailed Sharma for his heartwarming gesture and the incident indicated the popularity Indian cricketers enjoy even in Pakistan.

India will need Rohit Sharma firing on all cylinders when they meet Pakistan

Rohit Sharma has very few weaknesses when he is in top form. However, he has struggled against left-arm pacers early on in his innings. Shaheen Afridi dismissed the opener for a golden duck when the two teams met at the T20 World Cup last year.

However, with Afridi out of the Asia Cup 202 with a knee injury, the Indian skipper will fancy his chances of a big knock when the two teams meet on Sunday (August 28).

Sharma will be key for India at the top of the order and will look to set the tone for the team's deep batting line-up as they eye a win in their Asia Cup opener.

The team's ultra-attacking brand of cricket in T20Is in recent times will also be of concern for Pakistan. Should India manage to put up a massive total, their opponents' inexperienced middle-order may come under extreme pressure.

It promises to be an exciting match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

