IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Hardik Pandya gets emotional and dedicates win to late father in touching gesture

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya got emotional while speaking to the broadcast team after their epic victory against Pakistan. A teary-eyed Pandya reminisced about his late father on the special occasion and dedicated a hard-fought victory to him.

The Baroda all-rounder played a stellar role in the victory with contributions in both the batting and bowling departments. Pandya picked up three crucial wickets in the first innings to derail Pakistan's innings. He then stitched a match-defining 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli to pave the way for India's victory with a handy 40-run knock.

While conversing with the broadcasting team after the conclusion of the match, Hardik Pandya said:

"Was only thinking about my dad. i have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don't know if I'll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six and a half year boy's dreams without knowing I'd get where I am today. So this is for him."

"The crucial 100-run partnership between Hardik and Kohli was crucial for us" - Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain acknowledged the importance of the 113-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the chase. He applauded the duo for maintaining their composure in the crunch moments and taking the game deep after the top order collapsed.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, a jubilant Rohit Sharma said:

"The crucial 100-run partnership between Hardik and Kohli was crucial for us.Those two guys (Hardik and Kohli) are quite experienced and have been playing for a long time now. We knew staying calm and taking the game deep was critical and they did that. It's (this win) good for our confidence."

Emphasizing the importance of commencing their campaign on a positive note with a victory, Sharma added:

"Always nice to get off the mark in your first game and especially when it's such a big game. The way we won too was great. Hats off to Virat for the innings he played. It wasn't one of his best but the best knock he has ever played. Thanks to everyone who came out and supported us, and I will expect nothing less wherever we travel in Australia."

Hardik Pandya will be back in action on Thursday, October 27, when India take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

