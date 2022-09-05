IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] "He carried the hopes of 140 crore Indians" - Punjab sports minister speaks to Arshdeep Singh's mother on phone 

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was targeted by online trolls for dropping a simple catch against Pakistan in a Super 4 encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4.

Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali's catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 18th over. The miss turned out to be costly as Ali, who was then batting on one, scored 16 off eight balls to help Pakistan win the match by five wickets.

In a touching gesture, Punjab's sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has come out in support of Arshdeep amid all the criticism. He had a telephonic conversation with the youngster's mother, assuring her that the entire nation is standing with her son.

During the conversation, Hayer pointed out how people who haven't even played the game have been ridiculing the player for the dropped catch. He highlighted that the pacer being entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the final over of the match showed his immense talent.

Speaking to Arshdeep's mother, Hayer said:

"You all should be in high spirits. Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep today. People, who have not played cricket ever, are making such comments.

"He carried the hopes of 140 crore Indians and it’s a big thing for a 24-year-old youngster. The captain showed faith over Arshdeep for bowling the last over and that speaks of Arshdeep’s talent."

Hayer told Arshdeep's mother that he will accompany her to the airport to receive the player once he comes back after winning the Asia Cup. He suggested that failures are part and parcel of the game and added:

"A lot of people fail to see the hard work done by the players to play for India. Arshdeep bowled the last over superbly. When Arshdeep will come after winning the Asia Cup, I will accompany you to welcome him at the airport.

"Please tell Arshdeep to concentrate on the rest of the matches and he is an inspiration for the youth. We have seen players like Sachin Tendulkar too not scoring runs in some matches and things like these happen in sports.”

AAP @AamAadmiParty



"पूरा देश Arshdeep के साथ है। जब वो वापस लौटेंगे तो मैं आपके साथ उन्हें Receive करने जाऊंगा और उनका ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ स्वागत करेंगे। वो Final जीत कर आएंगे"



#IStandWithArshdeep Punjab के Sports Minister @meet_hayer ने Indian Cricketer @arshdeepsinghh की Mother से Phone पर की बात"पूरा देश Arshdeep के साथ है। जब वो वापस लौटेंगे तो मैं आपके साथ उन्हें Receive करने जाऊंगा और उनका ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ स्वागत करेंगे। वो Final जीत कर आएंगे" Punjab के Sports Minister @meet_hayer ने Indian Cricketer @arshdeepsinghh की Mother से Phone पर की बात"पूरा देश Arshdeep के साथ है। जब वो वापस लौटेंगे तो मैं आपके साथ उन्हें Receive करने जाऊंगा और उनका ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ स्वागत करेंगे। वो Final जीत कर आएंगे"#IStandWithArshdeep https://t.co/MjWzYaJheI

India suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The Men in Blue failed to defend 181, ending up on the losing side in a last-over thriller.

Arshdeep Singh showed great composure while bowling the final over

While Arshdeep dropped a sitter, he did redeem himself to some extent with his bowling exploits in the final over of the game. The 24-year-old had the challenging task of defending seven runs.

The pacer bowled impressive yorkers, making it difficult for the Pakistani batters. He also managed to dismiss the dangerous-looking Ali on the fourth ball to bring India back into the contest.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed scored two off the next delivery to help Pakistan cross the line. Arshdeep was praised by many for bowling a tidy over under enormous pressure.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh should be super proud of the bowling efforts, after that drop, anyone could have easily given but he dragged the game in the final over. Arshdeep Singh should be super proud of the bowling efforts, after that drop, anyone could have easily given but he dragged the game in the final over.

India will next take on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar