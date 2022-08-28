IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli's powerful shot floors Rohit Sharma at non-striker's end

Virat Kohli's powerful shot made Rohit Sharma fall to the ground at the non-striker's end in the India-Pakistan encounter of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.

The incident took place on the second ball of the seventh over. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was brought into the attack and Kohli tried to take him on by stepping out and hitting it straight.

Rohit was caught in between at the non-striker's end; he tried to move out of the way but the ball hit his extended hand and deflected to long-on. Here's the video of the same:

Bravely, the Indian skipper got up quickly and took a single. It could have been much worse - either by the ball deflecting to a fielder or Rohit getting injured - but, fortunately for India, there was no serious injury.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get out in quick succession

Rohit Sharma didn't have the best of starts to the match. He lacked timing and couldn't find gaps as usual. The 35-year-old was struggling at 5 (14) and tried to tee off against Mohammad Nawaz in the eighth over and even got a six. But the left-arm spinner's bravery paid off as Rohit hit his last ball straight into the hands of the long-off fielder. The skipper went for 12 (18).

Virat Kohli, who looked in better touch than his partner, struck three fours and a top-edge for six before making his way back to the pavilion just seven balls later.

Nawaz tossed it up again and Kohli (35 off 34) fell for it too, awkwardly playing a powerless-checked shot to the same fielder and the same position. His dismissal left India struggling at 53-3 after nine overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been promoted to No. 4, perhaps to bring a left-hand and right-hand combination to the crease, has looked good. Suryakumar Yadav is supporting him well too. The duo's spin prowess will be crucial to get India across in the 148-run chase. You can catch the live proceedings here.

