Anushka Sharma dedicated a soulful note to her husband Virat Kohli on Sunday after his spectacular 82* helped India defeat Pakistan in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Team India looked to be in serious trouble in the chase after the top order collapsed like a pack of cards, leaving the side reeling at 31-4. Virat Kohli held the fort for his nation under the burden of the hopes of billions of fans and played a breathtaking knock to win the game for India. Hardik Pandya played a perfect second fiddle to him in the mission.

After Team India won the game, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account to pen an emotional note dedicated to her husband. She wrote:

"You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

Her note ended:

"So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin ❤️♾️"

Elated by this wonderful post from his wife, Kohli quickly responded by saying:

"Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kohli and Sharma have been married since 2017 and have a daughter.

"This one counts higher because of the magnitude of the game"- Virat Kohli rates his knock as the best in T20I career

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli admitted today's knock was his best T20I innings of all time. Due to the magnitude of the occasion and the high-pressure situation, Kohli felt this knock eclipsed his sensational 82* against Australia in Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Kohli said:

"Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. They're exactly the same innings but this one counts higher because of the magnitude of the game. It's phenomenal. Thank you so much. You guys have supported and shown me so much love when I was struggling for all these months. Thank you for that."

Virat Kohli will return to the park when India face the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

