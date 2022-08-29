IND vs PAK 2022: "You usually do not see him getting out like that" - Ajay Jadeja on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored an impactful 35 runs during the run chase against Pakistan in their opening clash of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. The 33-year-old got out to a loose shot off Mohammad Nawaz after a solid start in the high-pressure game in Dubai.

After being rested for the team's tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, he returned to action after a gap of more than a month.

The ace batter last played in the tour of England, where he struggled for runs. Coming into bat in the very first over following the dismissal of KL Rahul, Kohli received an early reprieve following a dropped catch at second slip.

While he struggled initially, he slowly found his groove as the innings progressed. However, an ill-fated shot coming down the track against Nawaz sealed his downfall.

Noting that Kohli doesn't throw away his wicket in such fashion, especially during run chases, Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Kohli said that he had not touched the bat for a month. After seeing the way he was playing the first couple of balls, it seemed that way only. But, class is permanent. You usually do not see him getting out like that. When Jadeja came into bat, he had to switch his style up as the team's plans changed as well."

The Delhi-born ended up being the joint highest run-scorer of the game along with Ravindra Jadeja. He continued his fine run of form against Pakistan and will be looking to build on this innings as the T20 World Cup approaches.

"Had Kohli's catch been taken, India would have been in loads of trouble" - Virender Sehwag

Team India were almost subjected to a flashback from their start at the 2021 T20 World Cup after Naseem Shah dismissed KL Rahul for a duck.

The debutant almost struck twice, but Kohli's leading edge was dropped by Fakhar Zaman at second slip. The former India captain was yet to open his account at the time.

Noting that the complexion of the game would have been different had India lost two wickets in the first over, former India batter Virender Sehwag stated:

"Had Kohli's catch been taken, India would have been in loads of trouble. Naseem Shah was unlucky in that regard, but he is a great prospect. There is never a shortage of pacers in Pakistan, someone or the other will turn up always."

The 19-year-old pacer battled cramps towards the end, but still bowled a very potent spell of 2-27 on his debut. Apart from KL Rahul, he claimed the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the death overs.

The 52-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya saw India bring the equation down to seven runs off the last six balls. Pandya, who was awarded the Player of the Match, finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare.

India will lock horns with Hong Kong in their next match on Wednesday, August 31, in Dubai.

