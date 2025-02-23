IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23 in the marquee clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy. This will be the third match in Group A of the ICC tournament. Pakistan went down to New Zealand by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. On the other hand, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai.

The Men in Blue were asked to bowl first in their opening match after Bangladesh won the toss. India got off to a great start in the field, reducing the opposition to 35-5. However, they allowed Bangladesh to recover and post 228, which is something they need to be wary of. Mohammed Shami (5-53) and Harshit Rana (3-31) were big positives for India with the ball, while Shubman Gill hit a fine ton in the chase.

Pakistan bowled first against the Kiwis in Karachi and conceded 320-5. Haris Rauf picked up two wickets, but conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs. Naseem Shah, 2-63 from 10 overs, did better, but senior pacer Shaheen Afridi went wicketless, conceding 68 in 10 overs. With the bat, Babar Azam scored 64, but ate up 90 balls. Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) fought hard, but there wasn't much from the others.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Pakistan have clashed 135 times in the one-day format, with the latter having a 73-57 lead in the head-to-head battle. Five matches have produced no result. While Pakistan have the overall lead, Team India have been much superior over the last decade. Since the start of 2015, they have won seven of nine one-dayers against Pakistan, losing one, while one match did not produce a result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 135

Matches won by India: 57

Matches won by Pakistan: 73

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 5

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan have clashed five times in the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Green having a 3-2 lead. In the last meeting between the two sides in the ICC event, Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs in the 2017 final at The Oval in a disappointingly one-sided encounter.

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Pakistan ODIs

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. Thus, their last five games have been spread across six years, with India having won four matches and one game producing no result. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India and Pakistan.

India (192/3) beat Pakistan (191) by 7 wickets, October 14, 2023

India (356/2) beat Pakistan (128) by 22 runs, September 10-11, 2023

India (266) vs Pakistan (-/-), No Result, September 2, 2023

India (336/5) beat Pakistan (212/6) by 89 runs (DLS method), June 16, 2019

India (238/1) beat Pakistan (237/7) by 9 wickets, September 23, 2018

