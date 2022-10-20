IND vs PAK rain prediction: MCG weather on October 23 ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. On that note, let's take a look at the weather prediction in Melbourne for the high-voltage IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match.

The Men in Blue come into the showpiece event on the back of a couple of series wins at home against Australia and South Africa. They also defeated the defending champions and hosts Australia convincingly by six runs in a warm-up game at the Gabba on Monday, October 17.

KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries, while Mohammed Shami successfully defended 11 runs off the final over. He picked up three wickets upon his return to the T20I side, conceding only four runs in the only over he bowled.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to seek revenge against the Men in Green after their 10-wicket defeat in the last T20 World Cup meeting between the two sides in the UAE in 2021. With Shami's inclusion, India's bowling unit also looks rejuvenated as they will look to come all guns blazing against Pakistan at the MCG.

Babar Azam and Co., meanwhile, have landed in Australia after a tri-series win in New Zealand. However, they lost their first warm-up game against England by six wickets.

They received a massive boost in the form of Shaheen Afridi, who returned to action after a long injury haul.

MCG Weather on October 23 - Rain predicted

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

According to Melbourne Weather Forecast, there is a 70-80 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day. There is also a chance of thunderstorms with the game looking in jeopardy.

A minimum of five overs is required to play out a T20I match. Moreover, there are no reserve days for the group stage.

