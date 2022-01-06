"Missed the energy of Virat Kohli" - Twitterati trolls KL Rahul and co. after disappointing defeat in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Fans on Twitter reacted sharply to India's seven-wicket thumping at the hands of South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers. Chasing 240 in the final innings, host captain Dean Elgar scored a magnificent unbeaten 96 (188), Rassie van der Dussen contributed 40 and Temba Bavuma 23* to take South Africa home in the final session of Day 4.
India were a step behind since the start of the day, with Mohammed Siraj not 100 percent fit and a pitch that was supposed to get tough for batting eased out after being under the covers for two sessions. Jasprit Bumrah (0-70) struggled for consistency, and although Mohammed Shami (1-55) and Shardul Thakur (1-37) were relentless in their efforts, they didn't get the rewards. The South African batters, meanwhile, were simply brilliant.
But all Indian players were equally chastised on Twitter. While some trolled the bowlers, some criticized stand-in captain KL Rahul, expressing their longing for Virat Kohli, who missed the Test due to injury. Others appreciated South Africa's effort and got themselves ready for a perfectly poised series decider.
Here are the best Twitter reactions of the lot:
"We'll be hungrier after this disappointing loss" - India's KL Rahul
Speaking after the Test, KL Rahul said his opponents deserved the win, adding that his team would only be "hungrier" to come up first in the final Test.
Rahul said:
"Every Test match we play, we want to win, we go out there and compete hard, but South Africa played really well and deserved this victory. We were looking to get on the field today, try and do something special, 122 to get, the pitch was playing up and down, we had a good chance, but their batters played really well."
He added:
"We expected this when we came here, every Test will be competitive and challenging, we'll be hungrier after this disappointing loss. Looking forward to Cape Town and the third Test."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The final Test will start on January 11 at Newlands, Cape Town.