"Missed the energy of Virat Kohli" - Twitterati trolls KL Rahul and co. after disappointing defeat in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Fans on Twitter reacted sharply to India's seven-wicket thumping at the hands of South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers. Chasing 240 in the final innings, host captain Dean Elgar scored a magnificent unbeaten 96 (188), Rassie van der Dussen contributed 40 and Temba Bavuma 23* to take South Africa home in the final session of Day 4.

India were a step behind since the start of the day, with Mohammed Siraj not 100 percent fit and a pitch that was supposed to get tough for batting eased out after being under the covers for two sessions. Jasprit Bumrah (0-70) struggled for consistency, and although Mohammed Shami (1-55) and Shardul Thakur (1-37) were relentless in their efforts, they didn't get the rewards. The South African batters, meanwhile, were simply brilliant.

But all Indian players were equally chastised on Twitter. While some trolled the bowlers, some criticized stand-in captain KL Rahul, expressing their longing for Virat Kohli, who missed the Test due to injury. Others appreciated South Africa's effort and got themselves ready for a perfectly poised series decider.

Here are the best Twitter reactions of the lot:

Graeme Smith @GraemeSmith49 #Proteas Seen a few over time, but that is One of SA crickets greatest test wins! #INDvsSA Seen a few over time, but that is One of SA crickets greatest test wins! #INDvsSA #Proteas

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 India will lose. They had been riding on the bowling for a long time and this off day was bound to happen some day. The batting has to shoulder more responsibility if you want Cape Town to go your way #INDvSA India will lose. They had been riding on the bowling for a long time and this off day was bound to happen some day. The batting has to shoulder more responsibility if you want Cape Town to go your way #INDvSA India did miss the energy of Virat Kohli, the Test Captain twitter.com/vikrantgupta73… India did miss the energy of Virat Kohli, the Test Captain twitter.com/vikrantgupta73…

Osman Samiuddin @OsmanSamiuddin That is a serious, serious chase - against that attack, on that surface. #SAvIND That is a serious, serious chase - against that attack, on that surface. #SAvIND

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar 1-1 and the last one with all to play for. Will be intense from what we have seen and I will back India for their ability to turn things around. #INDvsSA and hoping Virat is back for the decider. 1-1 and the last one with all to play for. Will be intense from what we have seen and I will back India for their ability to turn things around. #INDvsSA and hoping Virat is back for the decider.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha One innings where the bowlers are off-colour and India suddenly look a lesser team. Shows how much they have carried the team through 2021. One innings where the bowlers are off-colour and India suddenly look a lesser team. Shows how much they have carried the team through 2021.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Superbly done by Elgar. He can sometimes make batting look a laborious pursuit but he's worth his weight in gold. Superbly done by Elgar. He can sometimes make batting look a laborious pursuit but he's worth his weight in gold.

Asha @ashaa_45 These people who are trolling KL Rahul today once wanted him to be India's White ball Captain instead of Rohit Sharma . These people who are trolling KL Rahul today once wanted him to be India's White ball Captain instead of Rohit Sharma .

Vishnu 🕉 @MasterVKohli After Virat Kohli's retirement whenever our team will struggle in sena conditions, then we will always miss him just like this match, he is just irreplaceable, you can hate him, you can abuse him, but when he leaves you wouldn't fill his place again. After Virat Kohli's retirement whenever our team will struggle in sena conditions, then we will always miss him just like this match, he is just irreplaceable, you can hate him, you can abuse him, but when he leaves you wouldn't fill his place again.

Abhishek @be_mewadi

Right now -

#INDvSA Virat fans who wanted Kl Rahul to be Captain instead of RohitRight now - Virat fans who wanted Kl Rahul to be Captain instead of Rohit Right now - #INDvSA https://t.co/g3CIX1uL3L

Sai @akakrcb6 So guess Siraj injured... Cricketers especially sub continental cricketers should stop being macho if you feel slightest niggle you should not get on to field no point when you are not 100% fit coming to field either you are making injury big or spoiling stats playing not fit. So guess Siraj injured... Cricketers especially sub continental cricketers should stop being macho if you feel slightest niggle you should not get on to field no point when you are not 100% fit coming to field either you are making injury big or spoiling stats playing not fit.

Harisankar @harish_staycalm Siraj's injury was a big blow..Could have hit the pitch better Siraj's injury was a big blow..Could have hit the pitch better

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Omkar Mankame @Oam_16 Will be interesting to see the average lines of Indian bowlers today. Just get the feel that they have been veering down the leg side quite often. Will be interesting to see the average lines of Indian bowlers today. Just get the feel that they have been veering down the leg side quite often. Yup. I think knowing not enough of Siraj meant they all tried too hard and SA didn't miss out on any bad balls and raced away to make the Indians more desperate. twitter.com/Oam_16/status/… Yup. I think knowing not enough of Siraj meant they all tried too hard and SA didn't miss out on any bad balls and raced away to make the Indians more desperate. twitter.com/Oam_16/status/…

𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 @imtheguy007



Bowling friendly conditions, last innings of a Test match, against the most inexperienced SA batting line-up.



India have produced some of the worst bowlers ever in cricketing history.



#Cricket | #SAvIND Shami, Bumrah & Siraj in the second innings: 40 overs, 162 runs, 1 wicket.Bowling friendly conditions, last innings of a Test match, against the most inexperienced SA batting line-up.India have produced some of the worst bowlers ever in cricketing history. Shami, Bumrah & Siraj in the second innings: 40 overs, 162 runs, 1 wicket.Bowling friendly conditions, last innings of a Test match, against the most inexperienced SA batting line-up.India have produced some of the worst bowlers ever in cricketing history.#Cricket | #SAvIND

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 Feel bad for Thakur. But look forward to India bouncing back in the next Test. Pretty sure we are going to see a Bumrah special in the next match. And hopefully, a big Kohli knock is also around the corner. Excited about Umesh Yadav playing his first Test in South Africa. Feel bad for Thakur. But look forward to India bouncing back in the next Test. Pretty sure we are going to see a Bumrah special in the next match. And hopefully, a big Kohli knock is also around the corner. Excited about Umesh Yadav playing his first Test in South Africa.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Whenever Bumrah performs team mostly wins, When he don't perform team mostly lose. His performance impacts the match result. Whenever Bumrah performs team mostly wins, When he don't perform team mostly lose. His performance impacts the match result.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏻 #SAvIND Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA 🙌🏻 #SAvIND https://t.co/opjqpGF5fG

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst South Africa won that Test because conditions got easier with each innings, they batted well in the fourth innings & had a decent share of luck (false shots per wicket); not because India bowled badly (they actually bowled better than SA in both innings). #SAvIND South Africa won that Test because conditions got easier with each innings, they batted well in the fourth innings & had a decent share of luck (false shots per wicket); not because India bowled badly (they actually bowled better than SA in both innings). #SAvIND https://t.co/sNKBbun9it

Ajit Somani @SomaniAjit



1) Dean Elgar

2) Pant's pathetic batting

3) Siraj's injury

4) Poor captaincy by Rahul @BCCI Major diff. between both the teams:-1) Dean Elgar2) Pant's pathetic batting3) Siraj's injury4) Poor captaincy by Rahul @BCCI Major diff. between both the teams:-1) Dean Elgar2) Pant's pathetic batting3) Siraj's injury 4) Poor captaincy by Rahul

Pritam Das @_pritam_7 @BCCI This was about to happen, you can't always remain dependent on bowlers, yes 20 wickets is needed to win a test match but it's been more than a year no single big knock from our 3,4,5 excluding Shreyas. They might be scoring few 50s but we lost the match in the 1st innings itself. @BCCI This was about to happen, you can't always remain dependent on bowlers, yes 20 wickets is needed to win a test match but it's been more than a year no single big knock from our 3,4,5 excluding Shreyas. They might be scoring few 50s but we lost the match in the 1st innings itself.

❝Navaneeth❞〆 @Navaneeth0011

KL Rahul is not a captaincy material especially in tests @BCCI Rahane should be our first choice captain when Virat isn't there,KL Rahul is not a captaincy material especially in tests @BCCI Rahane should be our first choice captain when Virat isn't there, KL Rahul is not a captaincy material especially in tests

Chayan Jain @ChayanJain22

Many congratulations to South Africa Well played...A deserving Win @BCCI The + point of India were Batting but nowadays we have improved a lot in our bowling but our + point has become our weakness...need to look Hard to get the much awaited series win in RSA🤞Many congratulations to South AfricaWell played...A deserving Win @BCCI The + point of India were Batting but nowadays we have improved a lot in our bowling but our + point has become our weakness...need to look Hard to get the much awaited series win in RSA🤞🔥💙Many congratulations to South Africa 🇿🇦 Well played...A deserving Win👍👌

"We'll be hungrier after this disappointing loss" - India's KL Rahul

Speaking after the Test, KL Rahul said his opponents deserved the win, adding that his team would only be "hungrier" to come up first in the final Test.

Rahul said:

"Every Test match we play, we want to win, we go out there and compete hard, but South Africa played really well and deserved this victory. We were looking to get on the field today, try and do something special, 122 to get, the pitch was playing up and down, we had a good chance, but their batters played really well."

He added:

"We expected this when we came here, every Test will be competitive and challenging, we'll be hungrier after this disappointing loss. Looking forward to Cape Town and the third Test."

The final Test will start on January 11 at Newlands, Cape Town.

