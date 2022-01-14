"Accusing the broadcaster simply doesn't suit the Indian team" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli and co.'s stump mic rant 

Former India cricketer Saba Karim was unimpressed with Virat Kohli's angry stump mic rant after Dean Elgar got a DRS reprieve on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test.

Speaking on Khelneeti's YouTube channel, Karim suggested that the Indian players should not have vented their anger in this manner. He felt there was a lapse in concentration following the contentious DRS call, which allowed South Africa to score quick runs.

The likes of Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin targeted broadcaster SuperSport after the DRS drama. Karim believes that this kind of behavior does not suit the Indian cricket team. He said:

"There was no need for it. DRS has been introduced so that it can help players. At times, you might feel that a batter is out, but you cannot argue with technology. There was a lapse in concentration after the whole incident. The focus should have been on the match. Accusing the broadcaster of partiality simply doesn't suit the Indian team."

Virat Kohli was left fuming after the DRS overturned on-field umpire Marais Erasmus' decision to adjudge Dean Elgar out LBW to Ashwin. Replays showed the ball to be going over the stumps even though it looked plumb to the naked eye.

Kohli expressed his displeasure over the same by talking into the stump mic. KL Rahul and Ashwin were also caught passing comments on the stump mic.

Ghullam.Nabi @G_Nabi72

DRS says the roles are the same for all teams ! Speaking directly in the stump mic, Virat Kohli points out that the DRS has definitely been rigged in favor of South Africa.DRS says the roles are the same for all teams ! Speaking directly in the stump mic, Virat Kohli points out that the DRS has definitely been rigged in favor of South Africa.DRS says the roles are the same for all teams !😇 https://t.co/VVOjgGvFuZ

"Virat Kohli will be reprimanded for his actions" - Nikhil Chopra

Ex-India spinner Nikhil Chopra also questioned Virat Kohli for his antics on Day 3. He even suggested that the Indian skipper could also be reprimanded for these actions.

Chopra believes that Kohli, who has been a role model for many, should avoid losing his temper on the field in this fashion. He mentioned that the emotions may have gotten the better of the champion cricketer. Kohli is on the precipice of becoming the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa.

Here's what Nikhil Chopra said on Khelneeti:

"Virat Kohli will be reprimanded for his actions. It happened because there are a lot of emotions involved as India look to win this Test. I don't think a player should lose his temper like this. Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and that's how he plays. Looking at his stature, he shouldn't look to cross the line, as he is a role model for many."

BCCI @BCCI



Bumrah picks up the wicket of Dean Elgar as South Africa are 101/2.



An all important Day 4 awaits.



Scorecard - #SAvIND A big wicket at the stroke of Stumps on Day 3.Bumrah picks up the wicket of Dean Elgar as South Africa are 101/2.An all important Day 4 awaits.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest A big wicket at the stroke of Stumps on Day 3.Bumrah picks up the wicket of Dean Elgar as South Africa are 101/2.An all important Day 4 awaits. Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest #SAvIND https://t.co/XJQwKanywz

South Africa finished Day 3 on 101/2 having lost skipper Elgar on the last day of the ball. They still require 111 runs to clinch the Test, whereas India need to pick up eight wickets to register their maiden win at Cape Town in red-ball cricket.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra