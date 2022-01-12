“Pant must be unhappy with his shot selection" - Ashish Nehra dissects India's poor batting in final Test

India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant looked good with the bat on Day 1 of the third Test match against South Africa. However, during the 61st over of the first innings, Pant tried to dab a short pitched delivery from Marco Jansen behind square on the off side. Pant could not control the shot and gave the fielder at gully an easy catch.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes the southpaw will be unhappy with his shot selection.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



India 167/5



#SAvIND Jansen gets some extra bounce and with it, the wicket of PantIndia 167/5 Jansen gets some extra bounce and with it, the wicket of PantIndia 167/5#SAvIND

Reviewing Day 1 for Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

“India was in a good position at tea. But, lost 6 wicket for 50 - 55 runs. India lost Pant’s wicket at wrong time. Pant must be unhappy with his shot selection. There was extra bounce, but he will have to consider the kind of shots he’s playing.”

He continued:

“The two wickets of R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant after tea put pressure on Virat Kohli. But India must be unhappy with their batting especially after tea as the conditions had improved. The pitch was doing a lot more when Pujara or Rahane got out.”

The all-rounder managed only 12 runs but made sure to hit a four and a six in his cameo. Nehra praised the shots played by Shardul Thakur.

“Virat hit a few beautiful cover drives. But the shot of the day for me was the cut played by Thakur [for six over backward point] and the back-foot punch of Maharaj [for four].”

Virat Kohli was the lone star in an otherwise dismal performance with the bat by India. He looked determined and focused throughout his innings of 79. This was also one of his slowest half-centuries.

Nehra appreciated the captain’s batting effort and discipline, especially as he ran out of partners at the opposite end.

“Kohli played with ease after the tea break. He played a pull and a couple of gorgeous drives. It seemed he would make his century today. But, we’ll have to wait. Nevertheless, this was a very important innings, considering the conditions.”

There was an intense battle between Kohli and Kagiso Rabada during the first two sessions. Kohli never seemed unsettled despite consistent bowling by Rabada. Nehra also hailed the manner in which Kohli progressed his innings.

“When we talk about the progression of innings, the conditions matter a lot. Kohli can’t play recklessly as he is the captain and a very senior player. He didn’t play recklessly even after the loss of a few wickets. But, he tried to steady the innings.”

“Bowlers need to stick to their line and length and they will reap rewards” – Ashish Nehra suggests South Africa will have to earn their runs on day two

With India ending their first innings on 223, the onus will again be on the bowlers to bring India into a balancing situation in the match.

ICC @ICC



Bumrah induces the edge and Elgar is caught at slips.



South Africa 10/1.



Watch



#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T3 Huge wicket!Bumrah induces the edge and Elgar is caught at slips.South Africa 10/1.Watch #SAvIND live on ICC.tv (in select regions) Huge wicket! 🔥Bumrah induces the edge and Elgar is caught at slips.South Africa 10/1.Watch #SAvIND live on ICC.tv (in select regions)#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T3 https://t.co/FtbgA6Y2xQ

Nehra believes that India has an experienced bowling attack and can restrict South Africa.

“India has an experienced bowling line-up. The bowlers don’t need to do too many different things, especially in Test cricket. Bowlers need to stick to their line and length and they will reap rewards. And I think this bowling attack has the capability.”

Nehra continued:

Also Read Article Continues below

“South Africa will have to bat out of their skins to reach 300. If India restricts South Africa around 250, it will be a very good effort. However, the pitch will be better to bat tomorrow; and the bowlers will have to work hard."

Edited by Aditya Singh