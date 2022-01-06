"I don't like this side of Bumrah" - Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to pacer's altercation with Marco Jansen

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that he doesn’t like the angry version of Jasprit Bumrah which was on display during Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

Bumrah and South African pacer Marco Jansen were involved in a heated exchange on Wednesday after the latter peppered the Indian tailender with bouncers. The altercation reminded fans and experts of the Bumrah-James Anderson verbal duel during the Lord’s Test last year.

Asked for his views on 'angry' Bumrah, Manjrekar candidly admitted that it is a side of the bowler he would prefer not to see too often. The former cricketer said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo:

“This anger thing is interesting. It happened in England as well. I don’t like this side of Bumrah. It’s a side of Bumrah I don’t want to see too much of. I like it when things get really hot, he has a smile on his face, like he usually does. ”

Manjrekar also spoke about Bumrah’s bowling effort and opined that he wasn’t getting enough purchase out of a responsive surface. The 56-year-old added:

“There’s never a problem with Bumrah not having any control. He will always pitch the ball where he wants to. I am a little concerned that nothing much is happening after the ball is pitching where he wants to. I’d like to see the ball rear in, jagging back off the seam or leaving the right-hander."

Comparing Bumrah’s spell with that of Shardul Thakur, Manjrekar pointed out:

“The amount of times Shardul Thakur beat the bat tells you that Bumrah is just not getting enough reaction from the pitch for some reason.”

Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan was also disappointed with Bumrah’s effort. Sharing his views, he commented:

“One would have expected him to cause the batters a lot more trouble. Perhaps he’s trying too hard or maybe it's not leaving the hand properly. He bowled two three good balls and then he tried something straight or went too short or offered something.”

Bumrah went for 42 runs in his 10 overs on Wednesday without claiming a wicket.

“India did not have a great bowling time” - Sanjay Manjrekar

According to Manjrekar, not only Bumrah but even Mohammed Shami looked out of rhythm on Day 3, which allowed South Africa to get off to a solid start.

Analyzing India’s overall bowling effort on Wednesday, the former middle-order batter admitted:

“India did not have a great bowling time, especially with their two spearheads. Mohammed Shami was slightly off line and Bumrah was not getting enough out of the pitch. Nothing much is happening after the ball pitches."

Terming Thakur the pick of the bowlers, Manjrekar concluded:

“There is something there for Ashwin. I expect this quality bowling line-up to bowl better on Day 4. That’s why I think India are still very much in the game to win it.”

While Bumrah and Shami went wicketless on Wednesday, Thakur and Ashwin impressed, claiming one wicket each.

Edited by Sai Krishna