India lose openers after Shardul Thakur claims 7 to rip through South Africa on Day 2 of Johannesburg Test

Shardul Thakur claimed career-best figures of 7 for 61 to lead India’s comeback against South Africa on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test. Thakur’s brilliance saw India bowl out the Proteas for 229. However, the visitors lost KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) in their second innings as the momentum of the Test continued to ebb and flow.

Marco Jansen forced Rahul to play at one in the corridor of uncertainty and induced an edge, which was held at second slip. Agarwal looked in great touch before a massive error of judgement cost him his wicket. The Indian opener offered no shot to a ball outside off that cut back in from Duanne Olivier. Agarwal was hit on the knee roll and had to long walk back to the pavilion.

The under-fire duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) took India to Stumps at 85 for 2. Pujara was particularly aggressive, striking seven fours in his 42-ball stay as India extended their lead to 58 by Stumps.

Earlier, resuming their innings on 35 for 1, the overnight pair of Dean Elgar (28) and Keegan Petersen (62) lifted the Proteas to 88. However, Thakur’s triple strike meant India were back in the contest by lunch.

The first hour was frustrating for India as they failed to get past some stubborn resistance from the overnight South African batters. Thakur provided India with the much-needed breakthrough, having Elgar caught behind for a 120-ball 28. Having displayed commendable patience, the South African skipper poked at an away going delivery as Thakur’s golden arm yet again did the trick.

Petersen reached his maiden Test fifty by hitting Mohammed Shami for a four and celebrated the landmark by helping himself to two more boundaries. Thakur ended Petersen’s innings too as the well-set batter edged another delivery that moved away.

Rassie van der Dussen (1), who had overturned a caught behind decision against Shami fell in similar mode to Thakur. The dismissal, however, stirred controversy. Van der Dussen inside-edged a back of a length delivery that jagged in sharply onto the pad. He was eventually caught by a tumbling Rishabh Pant.

Van der Dussen walked off but replays raised doubts over the dismissal as there was no conclusive evidence to prove that the catch had been taken cleanly. South Africa went to Lunch in some trouble, at 102 for 4.

Thakur continues to trouble South Africa

South Africa put up some resistance in the second session as Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma added a crucial 60 runs for the fifth wicket. Thakur, though, lifted India yet again. He trapped Verreynne leg before for 21 with one that came back in sharply from outside off.

At the other end, Bavuma eased to his fifty with a flurry of boundaries. However, on 51, he was caught down the leg side trying to glance Thakur, who completed a maiden five-fer in Tests.

Shami chipped in by having Kagiso Rabada caught at mid-on for a duck as South Africa went to tea at 191 for 7. Keshav Maharaj played a crucial cameo of 21 to ensure the hosts eked out a slender lead. He was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah but Marco Jansen (21) also played a fine hand.

Thakur sent back both Jansen and Lungi Ngidi (0) in one over to finish with seven wickets and restrict South Africa’s lead to a slender 27.

By Stumps, though, the hosts were back in the contest as Olivier and Jansen combined to send back the Indian openers. Given India's fragile middle order, the Proteas would be confident of making further inroads on Day 3.

