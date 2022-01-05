"It looks weird but he always scores runs" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Dean Elgar's unorthodox batting approach

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that while Dean Elgar’s batting technique might seem bizarre, it cannot be denied that he scores a lot of runs.

On Wednesday as well, Elgar got into some awkward positions against India’s pacers. However, the South African captain stood tall at Stumps on Day 3, unbeaten on a defiant 46 from 121 deliveries. Chasing 240, the Proteas will begin Day 4 needing 122 runs for victory with eight wickets in hand.

Asked about his assessment of Elgar's unique batting method, Pujara pointed out that he does what matters most - scores a lot of runs. Speaking at a press conference following the end of Day 3, Pujara said about South Africa’s Test skipper:

“The way he bats, it seems like you can get a catch in the slips anytime. But he has a different technique and temperament. He knows what works for him. Often people wonder why he is not edging the ball. It looks weird but he always scores runs and gives a good start to his team. We need to get him out early tomorrow as it will open up an end for us.”

Elgar and Aiden Markram (31) got South Africa off to a solid start in their chase of 240, adding 47 for the opening wicket. Elgar and Keegan Petersen (28) then added 46 for the second wicket.

“When you take the heavy roller, the pitch settles a bit” - Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara was also asked about the effect of the heavy roller, both when him and Ajinkya Rahane were batting and also when South Africa came out to chase. Explaining the impact, Pujara said:

“When you take the heavy roller, the pitch settles a bit. It takes a little bit of time for the cracks to open up. But after an hour or so, we start getting variable bounce. So, that is what we are expecting tomorrow. I think first hour it may play nicely but as the game progresses, it will start deteriorating a bit more.”

Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket each for India on Day 3 in South Africa’s second innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami went wicketless.

