"I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting, whatever was said about the communication was inaccurate" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that there was no prior communication with him over being replaced as ODI captain. He revealed that during the call to discuss the Test team for South Africa, he was informed of the decision by BCCI selectors and he was "fine" with it.

The BCCI announced the team for the South Africa Test series on December 8. Releasing an official statement while naming the squad, the cricket board informed:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.”

At a much-awaited press conference ahead of India’s tour of South Africa, Kohli cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the captaincy change. He said:

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the (captaincy) decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series. There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision, up until the 8th of December."

Kohli continued:

"The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors had decided I will not be ODI captain. I replied - ‘okay fine’. There was no communication prior to that at all.”

A few days ago, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed that he had personally requested Kohli not to step down from the T20 captaincy. He also revealed that the final call on captaincy was taken by the selectors.

“The communication with BCCI from my side was clear” - Virat Kohli

Kohli agreed that he was keen to continue as ODI and Test skipper after giving up the T20I captaincy. But he added that he was okay if the BCCI office bearers and selectors felt that he should not continue leading the team. Kohli elaborated:

“When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitation over that. It was seen as a progressive step. At that time, I communicated that I would like to continue leading in ODIs and Tests. I had clarified the same on call back then. The communication with BCCI from my side was clear. I also told them that if the office bearers and selectors felt I should not be the captain, then they could make a decision regarding the same.”

The Kohli-led India will play three Tests in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

