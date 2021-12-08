Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI captain

Senior batter Rohit Sharma has been named as the new one-day captain of the Indian cricket team. Rohit replaces Virat Kohli, who had taken over from MS Dhoni.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was named as India’s T20 captain after Kohli stepped down from the post following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

The experienced opener recently led India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, in which the Men In Blue whitewashed the Kiwis 3-0.

Although Kohli had quit the T20 captaincy, he was keen to continue as skipper of the ODI and Test teams. However, the selectors on Wednesday named Rohit as the Indian team’s ODI captain as well.

The announcement was made when the team for the three-match Test series against South Africa was named.

An official BCCI release informed:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

Rohit Sharma has also been named vice-captain of the Test squad even though India have retained struggling batter Ajinkya Rahane in the Test team.

Rohit’s first assignment as full-time one-day skipper will be the three-match ODI series in South Africa.

The first two one-dayers of the series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 and 21 while the third ODI will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on January 23.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 34-year-old has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles.

MS Dhoni, with four titles for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is second on the list.

Rohit Sharma's captaincy record in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has led India in 10 ODIs till date of which India have won eight and lost only two. The opener also has a fantastic record as a batter while leading India in one-dayers.

BCCI @BCCI Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. https://t.co/6xSEwn9Rxb

Rohit Sharma has smashed 543 runs in the 10 matches at an average of 77.57. The Mumbaikar has registered two hundreds while leading India in ODIs, including a best of 208 not out against Sri Lanka.

