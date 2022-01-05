"No method to this madness" - Twitterati lashes out at Rishabh Pant over horrible slog as keeper registers 3-ball duck

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his poor form with the bat as he was dismissed for a three-ball duck on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.

Following the dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, India needed Pant to hang around. The second ball that the left-hander faced was a nasty short delivery from Kagiso Rabada. He was hit on the gloves trying to fend the rising delivery, but the ball fell well short of the slip cordon.

A visibly harried Pant danced down the track next ball and tried to slog a short-of-a-length delivery over extra cover. However, he could only manage an outside edge that was snaffled by the keeper. Pant’s wicket put India in trouble at 167 for 5.

Indian cricket fans were clearly not impressed with Pant’s horrible dismissal. They took to Twitter to vent their frustration. Here are some reactions:

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 This is no way to get out. Rishabh Pant had to fight it out with the Test on line. Not buying this aggression at all #IndvsSAF This is no way to get out. Rishabh Pant had to fight it out with the Test on line. Not buying this aggression at all #IndvsSAF

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

@RishabhPant17 You are better than this Rishabh Pant You are better than this Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 🇮🇳 https://t.co/fEsnwSdihy

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A 3 ball duck for Rishabh Pant. He went dancing down the track to Kagiso Rabada, but nicked it to the keeper. A 3 ball duck for Rishabh Pant. He went dancing down the track to Kagiso Rabada, but nicked it to the keeper.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #RishabhPant Sunil Gavaskar: None of those nonsense about 'he's playing his natural game'. You've got to show some responsibility because there are others taking the blows. Strong words! #INDvsSA Sunil Gavaskar: None of those nonsense about 'he's playing his natural game'. You've got to show some responsibility because there are others taking the blows. Strong words! #INDvsSA #RishabhPant

Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579 #SAvInd #SAvsInd Irresponsible Rishabh Pant, simply unacceptable from a guy who is sure of his place in the Test XI. Play the situation, but instead gifted his wicket #cricket Irresponsible Rishabh Pant, simply unacceptable from a guy who is sure of his place in the Test XI. Play the situation, but instead gifted his wicket #cricket #SAvInd #SAvsInd

India Fantasy @india_fantasy



#INDvSA Rishabh Pant divides Indian cricket Twitter so much, half of it loves him but half of it calls him overrated 🤔 Rishabh Pant divides Indian cricket Twitter so much, half of it loves him but half of it calls him overrated 🤔#INDvSA

Aman 🍀 @lazyafguy

**And got out on 3rd ball🥺**

#SAvIND "Rishabh Pant" : Keep your mouth shut.**And got out on 3rd ball🥺** "Rishabh Pant" : Keep your mouth shut. **And got out on 3rd ball🥺** #SAvIND https://t.co/DJZPoV4xZ9

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_ Rishabh Pant, A 'chale toh chand tak nahi toh shaam tak' type of a player Rishabh Pant, A 'chale toh chand tak nahi toh shaam tak' type of a player https://t.co/AROhcO6KR2

Tejas Mehta @itejasmehta



#INDvsSA #SAvIND Rishabh Pant showed promise & hope in Australia. When team is in a spot and you have to deliver, if at 0 you think you can smash Rabada out of the park, then you aren’t ready for Tests. He needs to be dropped now. Enough talent in India. Rishabh Pant showed promise & hope in Australia. When team is in a spot and you have to deliver, if at 0 you think you can smash Rabada out of the park, then you aren’t ready for Tests. He needs to be dropped now. Enough talent in India. #INDvsSA #SAvIND

Sahil Mohan Gupta @DigitallyBones Really Rishabh Pant needs to think about the way he bats sometimes he gives away his wicket with the most immature shot ever Really Rishabh Pant needs to think about the way he bats sometimes he gives away his wicket with the most immature shot ever

Shashi Kiran S S @ShashiKiranSS Dear Rishabh Pant, what are you trying to do here? It's foolish! Should have hung in for a while and settle a bit and score... Pant has spoiled what rahane and Pujara has setup,... Hope rest of batters add another 100 atleast which will be winning score... #INDvsSAF Dear Rishabh Pant, what are you trying to do here? It's foolish! Should have hung in for a while and settle a bit and score... Pant has spoiled what rahane and Pujara has setup,... Hope rest of batters add another 100 atleast which will be winning score... #INDvsSAF

Dr Sagar Garg @DrGumsNProbes

This shot of yours on 3rd ball u faced after what happened on first 2 is testimony of the fact you're mediocre.

For Gabba, you were just the right guy at the right place, nothing more & I will forever be grateful to u for that knock

#INDvsSA @doc_hormone Rishabh Pant!This shot of yours on 3rd ball u faced after what happened on first 2 is testimony of the fact you're mediocre.For Gabba, you were just the right guy at the right place, nothing more & I will forever be grateful to u for that knock Rishabh Pant!This shot of yours on 3rd ball u faced after what happened on first 2 is testimony of the fact you're mediocre. For Gabba, you were just the right guy at the right place, nothing more & I will forever be grateful to u for that knock#INDvsSA @doc_hormone

India got off to a solid start on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test as Pujara and Rahane batted aggressively and scored impressive half-centuries. The under-fire duo took India’s total from an overnight score of 85 for 2 to 155 before Rahane perished for 58. Rabada produced a beauty to get rid of the well-set batter, who nicked a short of a length delivery around off to the keeper.

Rabada also accounted for Pujara as the No. 3 batter fell for 53. The South African pacer got one to nip back in sharply and beat Pujara's defence. The batter went for the review but replays showed the ball would have crashed into leg stump.

India were dependent on Pant to add some crucial runs but he failed to live up to the challenge. The visitors also lost Ravichandran Ashwin (16) before Lunch on Day 3. They went into the break at 188 for 6, with a lead of 161 but only four wickets in hand.

Rishabh Pant’s horror run with the bat

Since his century against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021, Pant has only scored 250 runs in seven Test matches at an average of 19.23.

In five Tests in England, including the WTC final, he managed only 191 runs at an average of 21.22 with a best of 50.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the two Tests in South Africa so far, he has scored 59 runs at an average of 14.75 with a best of 34.

Edited by Sai Krishna