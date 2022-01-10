Virat Kohli confirms pacer Mohammed Siraj ruled out of series decider, team yet to decide on replacement

Fit-again India Test captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the third Test versus South Africa, although the tourists are yet to decide on his replacement. With the series level at 1-1, there is all to play for at Newlands in Cape Town starting Tuesday.

Siraj pulled his hamstring in the penultimate over of the first day’s play in Johannesburg. The 27-year-old bowled just 15.5 overs in the entirety of the second Test, with even head coach Rahul Dravid admitting that his injury affected their strategy.

While acknowledging his own recovery from upper back spasms, Kohli informed that Siraj won’t take part in the series decider.

“Yes I am absolutely fit. Siraj is obviously recovering from the niggle he had in the last game, and at present, I do not think that he’s match-ready to take the field in the third Test. And you obviously cannot risk a guy who’s not at 11 percent as a fast bowler, because we know how important that niggle opening up and extending into an injury could be for the team. So yeah, Siraj is not up to the mark, but I am absolutely fit to play,” Virat Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Given the pace battery that India have produced over the years, the choice is now between the raw pace of Umesh Yadav and the frugal Ishant Sharma. While the senior pro is likely to get the nod owing to his better control over line and length, Kohli remained tight-lipped about Siraj’s replacement, saying the thinktank is yet to have that discussion.

“We are yet to sit down – myself, the head coach, the vice-captain – to decide what we want to do about the replacement. And I say that because of our bench strength, the fact that I mentioned that it’s difficult for us to figure out who will play because everyone is at the top of their game – bowling well, batting well – and these things become a point of discussion, contention.

“And you have to obviously have healthy discussion around a decision like that, and just agree that everyone feels balanced about it. So yeah, we are yet to have that discussion, but I’d rather be in this discussion where we’re yet to decide who’s gonna play rather than having to figure out other options in terms of maintaining our balance and stuff like that,” Kohli elaborated.

Ishant took five wickets in the two Tests he played on the England tour last year, while Umesh scalped six victims in the solitary game he got at The Oval.

“Have full faith that Ash can continue to play that role of a spinning all-rounder for us in any conditions” – Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 3 wickets to go with his 80 runs in the two Tests

The all-rounder debate between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has always been a raging one. Who is a better all-weather batter, who can prize out a wicket regardless of the match situation – all kinds of attributes are weighed up and down by fans and experts alike.

Left-arm orthodox Jadeja is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA for the right forearm injury he suffered during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. Ashwin, though, has contributed with both the bat and ball in the two Tests in the rainbow nation so far.

While admitting that Ashwin has been donning the all-rounder’s role to perfection, Virat Kohli was effusive in praise of the way the 35-year-old's overseas bowling has shaped up since the famous Australia series in 2020/21.

“Jadeja’s value everyone understands and everyone knows over the years what he’s done for the team. But I think Ash has been playing that role beautifully as well for us, if you look at his batting contributions in the last Test and the way he bowled in that second innings. I mean, 19 runs in 10 overs and picking up a wicket when he easily could’ve had two or three, I think that’s an outstanding contribution to the team.

“So Ash knows that his game has come forward in leaps and bounds, especially bowling overseas he understands that himself from Australia onwards. And he’s in a very comfortable space where he’s willing to contribute for the team and he’s doing so in the right intention and the right way. So when you have these two quality cricketers, one or the other it really doesn’t matter. Unfortunately Jadeja has had an injury, but Ash has obviously done the job in his absence, and we have full faith that Ash can continue to play that role of a spinning all-rounder for us in any conditions that we play,” Kohli explained.

Virat Kohli's return to the side will probably mean that middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari will miss out despite his battling knocks in the second rubber. It is team over individual, especially when all that matters right now is a first Test series win in the country.

