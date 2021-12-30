"A captain's delight" - Dinesh Karthik on Jasprit Bumrah after Day 4 of 1st India vs South Africa Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has called fast-bowling talisman Jasprit Bumrah a 'captaincy delight', praising him for his game-changing ability and self-belief.

Bumrah displayed both aspects in dismissing two South African batters at the stroke of stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Centurion. On an unresponsive pitch, Bumrah, coming for a final burst, conjured near-unplayable deliveries to clean bowl Rassie van der Dussen (11 off 65) and Keshav Maharaj (8 off 19).

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said Bumrah's unorthodox action always keeps batters guessing if they don't get a 'feel' for him. He said that Bumrah's angles, mind games with tailenders and sheer skill make him special. Karthik said:

"With Bumrah, where he loads the ball and where he releases the ball, it's like two completely different places, so you've got to be very aware of that. But again it's a matter of batting him for a certain amount of time, and then you get a certain feel..."

"What's amazing about him is not only the ability to use the angles but also go round the wicket (and) in many ways intimidate batsmen and then produce this unplayable delivery to a nightwatchman - just the way he sets up his belief systems. He's a captain's delight."

In the same interaction, former South African pacer Shaun Pollock observed how Bumrah gave a cheeky look to Dean Elgar. The captain of the home team earned praise from Pollock for his dogged 122-ball 52, despite wickets tumbling at the other end. The former player said about Bumrah and Pollock:

"It was interesting to see his (Bumrah's) cheekiness when he got that wicket, turned around and looked at Dean Elgar as if to say 'Yeah, you guys were taking your time, but we still managed to get you out'. And you would have probably been impressed by Dean Elgar; he showed some real grit. It's one of his best characteristics - to get stuck in there and last for a period of time."

Without Bumrah's strikes, South Africa might have gone to stumps just two wickets down and in a better position to save or even win the game. The score now reads 94-4, with the hosts still 211 runs behind.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa end the day on 94/4.



Scorecard - #SAvIND Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test.South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test. South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/IgRuammbPo

If rain stays away, India should be able to take the final six wickets and a 1-0 series lead. However, Elgar might have other ideas.

Don't think India have underutilised Ashwin: Pollock

India Nets Session - Ravichandran Ashwin

One of Team India's other premier bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, has only bowled 17 wicketless overs in the Test so far.

When asked whether the off-spinner has been 'underutilised' by India, Pollock replied in the negative. He said that the conditions aren't ideal for him, and with the fast bowlers doing well, Ashwin is simply performing a holding role. Pollock said:

"I don't think they have had to involve him too much. Their bowlers got South Africa out cheaply in the first innings and then the second time around they've been in control; they've picked up the wickets... Spinners at this ground average 48 with the ball, and their strike rate can be 100. So it's not really a ground where people (spinners) pick up a massive number of wickets... "

He added:

"I don't think he's been underutilised. There haven't been many footholes to work with. We haven't really seen the ball turn. He's a fantastic bowler who can make the best out of flat conditions anyway but... because of what's happening with the seamers, is there really a need to use him? It's nice to have him up your sleeve, but the others are doing just great."

Also Read Article Continues below

The final day will kick off at 1:30 PM IST, with the visitors to start on the ascendancy.

Edited by Bhargav