[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's jaffa clean bowls Rassie van der Dussen, surprises everyone in 1st India vs South Africa Test

A master of creating magical moments out of nothing, Jasprit Bumrah once again displayed his class by clean-bowling Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday.

The South African no.4 was amid a defiant 40-run partnership with his captain Dean Elgar in Centurian. The pitch wasn't offering much pace to Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami so Virat Kohli turned to his main man in the 37th over.

Bumrah came over the wicket and slightly wide of the crease against the right-handed batter and hurled a length delivery outside the off-stump. The batter shouldered his arms believing it would comfortably pass him, but the ball came in viciously off the bounce and flitted past his thighs to rattle the top of the off-stump.

Here's a video of the same:

The reactions of the batter, the on-air commentators, the Indian fielders, and even Bumrah himself revealed the brilliance of the delivery.

India sniff victory after Bumrah's turnaround

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa end the day on 94/4.



Scorecard - #SAvIND Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test.South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test. South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/IgRuammbPo

Rassie van der Dussen is among the senior batters in the South African line-up who can bat time and frustrate bowlers with his well-optimized technique. He got out at 11(65), leaving South Africa at 74-3.

The hosts sent in off-spinner Keshav Maharaj as nightwatchman to see off the last few overs, but Bumrah cleaned him up as well in the final over of the day. This time it was a stunning yorker in the leg-stump, just too good for Maharaj.

These wickets could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the Test. Rain and occasional thunderstorms are predicted for Day 5 and the game may lose some time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Had van der Dussen and Elgar carried their bats on Wednesday, it would have put some pressure on India. But now they'll have a new batter and Elgar to attack on a pitch which is likely to get better for bowling overnight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar