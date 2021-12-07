"A different kind of communication is needed to convince Ravichandran Ashwin" - Saba Karim

Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim is confident that the new Rahul Dravid-headed team management will communicate their plans clearly with star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin if they intend to drop him from playing XI for the impending Test series against South Africa.

While speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim pointed out that it was difficult to convince a cricketer like Ashwin that he would be dropped. He suggested that a different approach has to be adopted while dealing with the seasoned campaigner.

Saba Karim said:

"I'm sure the previous team management would also have tried their best to explain to Ravichandran Ashwin the reason for not picking him for the team's overseas matches. But it is very difficult to convince Ashwin. A different kind of communication is needed to convince him. I'm confident that his management will surely communicate well if such decisions need to be taken yet again."

The crafty spinner has established himself as a vital cog in India's red-ball line-up with consistent performances over the years. This is why many had questioned his non-selection during Virat Kohli and Co's tour of England earlier this year.

Karim added that it will become difficult to drop the off-spinner against South Africa, considering he has been in spectacular form in recent times. Notably, Ashwin picked up 14 wickets in the home series against New Zealand and was also named the player of the series.

"Both performance and conditions matter a lot and you ought to play an in-fom player. Ashwin is your premier spinner and it will be tough to drop him in South Africa."

Jadeja gets the nod over Ashwin in overseas series because of batting: Saba Karim

Karim pointed out that Ashwin has emerged as a matchwinner, especially in home conditions. This is why he becomes an automatic selection when India are the hosts. However, he stated that the same was not the case for overseas assignments.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that India prefer playing five bowlers when they tour abroad. Ravindra Jadeja gets the nod over Ashwin for the spinner's spot because of his batting abilities, as per Karim.

"When go out overseas in seaming conditions, then India's template is to play with 5 bowlers with 4 seamers and 1 spinner. They need a good all-rounder at number 7, as they are playing with just 6 genuine batters. This is why Jadeja is preferred in overseas conditions. But I believe you need bowlers who can get you breakthroughs, which is why I feel Ashwin should get a chance in South Africa as well," said Karim.

India and South Africa will battle it out in three Test matches and as many ODIs as per the newly announced schedule. Their four-match T20I series, which was originally a part of the tour, will be played later. The opening Test will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava