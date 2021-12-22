"A lot will depend on his shoulders" - Nikhil Chopra backs Virat Kohli to do well with the bat in South Africa Tests 

Former India spinner Nikhil Chopra has backed the Indian batters to do well in the impending Test series against South Africa. He believes it will be crucial for the top order to give their side a solid start, otherwise, the Proteas pacers could exploit the middle-order woes of Virat Kohli and co.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on YouTube channel Khelneeti. Chopra opined that skipper Virat Kohli will have a major role to play and his contributions with the bat will be key. He said:

"A lot will depend on the shoulders of Virat Kohli. It will be very crucial for openers to give a good start at the top, otherwise the new ball could trouble the middle-order batters. It's very important to see off the new ball in South Africa."

In the absence of senior batter Rohit Sharma, the onus will be on Virat Kohli to contribute significantly with the bat. Notably, the Indian skipper finished as the highest run-scorer when the side toured the Rainbow Nation in 2017-18.

He mustered 286 runs from three fixtures and had an impressive batting average of 47.66. The right-hander was also the only batter to slam a century in the series.

"India's batting needs to be stronger" - Saba Karim

Ex-Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim wants the Indian batting unit to consistently post totals in excess of 300. He feels that while the bowlers have been successful in overseas Tests, the batters also need to step up to help their team gain the upper hand.

Speaking on Khelneeti, Karim stated that the visitors do have enough firepower in their batting order. Touring teams must focus on setting imposing targets to be able to compete, said the 57-year-old.

Karim said:

"India's batting needs to be stronger. We have the bowling strength and we have been successful in picking up 20 wickets in overseas Tests, but the batters will have to consistently post totals of 350-400, irrespective of the conditions."

India and South Africa will battle it out in the opening fixture of their three-match Test series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The contest is slated to begin on December 26.

