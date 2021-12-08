"There will be no place for him" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane being in India's playing XI against South Africa

Aakash Chopra believes Ajinkya Rahane is unlikely to be a part of Team India's playing XI against South Africa, especially if the visitors opt to go with just five specialist batters.

Rahane has endured a horrendous run in Test match cricket lately. While the runs have dried from his willow, the bigger concern is that the Indian vice-captain has looked tentative and uncomfortable in the middle.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the likelihood of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane retaining their spots in the playing XI. He said the following regarding the latter:

"It is hypothetical of course, even the squad is yet to be picked. I am not sure about Rahane. I think there will be no place for him in the XI if Virat Kohli goes with the same combination - that is five batters, five bowlers plus a wicket-keeper in Pant."

Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari should be preferred over Rahane in the middle order. He reasoned:

"I cannot drop Shreyas Iyer now, I am even thinking about Hanuma Vihari. You had sent him to South Africa for this only and he has made runs also there. So play him as well if you want to play a sixth batter. I will choose performance and form over reputation at this point in time."

Rahane has managed just 411 runs at a dismal average of 19.57 in the 12 Tests he has played this year. There were chances of him being dropped for the second Test against New Zealand as well before he was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

"Cheteshwar Pujara will retain his spot in the playing XI" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Cheteshwar Pujara has made decent contributions lately

However, Aakash Chopra does reckon that Pujara will hold on to his spot in the playing XI. The 44-year-old pointed out that the dogged batter has been amongst the runs in the last few matches and deserves to keep his place in the team. He explained:

"Cheteshwar Pujara - yes, in my opinion. He will retain his spot in the playing XI because he has scored recently at No.3, not too many but he has scored. He has been scoring runs if you see the last few Test matches. You can see the second innings at Lord's, the second innings at Leeds, in fact if you see the second innings at Wankhede - he has started scoring runs. So I am still rooting for Cheteshwar Pujara. So it is tough for Rahane but Pujara will make it into the XI."

Pujara has scored 686 runs at a below-par average of 29.82 in 13 Tests this year. Although this is much below his career average, the 33-year-old seems to be getting back to his rhythm and form lately.

