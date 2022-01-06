"Are Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane back for good?" - Aakash Chopra on their half-centuries on Day 3 of the 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra hopes that Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's fighting knocks on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa don't turn out to be just a flash in the pan.

Rahane and Pujara scored 58 and 53 runs respectively in Team India's second innings of the ongoing Johannesburg Test. They stitched together a 111-run partnership for the third wicket to help the visitors set a decent fourth-innings target for South Africa.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND The Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane partnership could turn out to be the deciding factor in the game. The Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane partnership could turn out to be the deciding factor in the game.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/NdTGdzU6dK

While lauding Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara's efforts in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that it is too early to say if the duo is back for the long haul. He said:

"Are Pujara and Rahane back for good? Let's wait and watch. They stitched together a 111-run partnership. Both scored their half-centuries and there is no worry till the next Test match because this 111-run partnership was equivalent to a 225-run partnership on some other pitch."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Rahane and Pujara took advantage of the profligacy of the Proteas bowlers and scored their runs at a fair clip. Chopra elaborated:

"They came out attacking. I felt South Africa were a little indisciplined in the first hour. They were getting a little too hungry, balls on the pads and the Indian players were going on hitting. Both these players together scored runs at more than five runs per over and gave India a decent lead."

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's 111-run partnership came in a little over 23 overs. The latter also registered his fastest fifty away from home in the process.

"The only expectation now is that this is a watershed event" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara's knocks

Pujara and Rahane have endured a prolonged lean run with the bat

Aakash Chopra expects the performance to trigger a turnaround in Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara's careers. He observed:

"I have the belief that when you go through such a long career, the ups and downs come some time or the other. They have seen a lot of highs but this was a significant low. The only expectation now is that this is a watershed event."

The 44-year-old also expressed hope that the duo would go from strength to strength and put all naysayers to bed. Chopra stated:

"There was a common thread between the two. Pujara and Rahane were looking for runs. I really hope there is no discussion on their performance after this. The story is different when you score a hundred but if we are again talking about them, that won't be fine. Hopefully, they are back for good."

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Vihari deserves to play in Cape Town Vihari deserves to play in Cape Town

Also Read Article Continues below

While Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara struck pleasing half-centuries, Hanuma Vihari also scored a fighting unbeaten 40. The team management will certainly be in a dilemma while picking their XI for the next Test if Virat Kohli is fit and available.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Rahane and Pujara be played the Cape Town Test ahead of Vihari? Yes No 17 votes so far