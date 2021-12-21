"It could have definitely been handled better" - Aakash Chopra on the differences between Virat Kohli and the BCCI

Aakash Chopra believes the entire captaincy saga involving Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could have been handled better.

Sourav Ganguly and the other BCCI bigwigs had mentioned that Kohli was asked not to give up Team India's T20I captaincy and that the outgoing limited-overs skipper had asked for a break during the ODI series against South Africa. However, the latter contradicted both these statements in his pre-departure press conference.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if the current situation between Virat Kohli and the BCCI could have been handled professionally. He responded:

"It could have definitely been handled better, let's be very very honest. There are a lot of things which could have been better where they could have asked or had a discussion."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the BCCI should have recognized Virat Kohli's contribution as skipper and explained to him the reasons for the decision. Chopra elaborated:

"You don't actually need to ask when you are removing someone as a captain. You just need to tell but it could have been handled a little better, that you acknowledge that the captain has done very well but now you are moving ahead and all of that. That communication could have happened."

Virat Kohli revealed that the chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma informed him about his sacking just before the meeting to select the Test team for the South Africa tour.

"Virat Kohli could have also picked up the phone and spoken to them" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli has also denied the reported rifts with Rohit Sharma

Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli could have also clarified with the BCCI before making such statements. He observed:

"Virat Kohli could have also picked up the phone and spoken to them, everyone whose statements he didn't like because it was not only sources but it came from the horse's mouth, there were BCCI officials in that."

The 44-year-old pointed out that the developments have only given more ammunition to the rumor markets. Chopra explained:

"So let's discuss between the two of us like grown-up adults and the BCCI officials could have also done the same thing. Washing dirty linen in public is never a great thing. The rumor markets are again hot and then the same sources, the same drama, we come back to square one, which we don't want."

However, Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that these differences will have no impact on India's performances in South Africa. He highlighted that Team India is a professional unit and will deliver the goods in the middle.

