"Pujara, Rahane and Kohli will score 100+ runs in the 1st innings" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the third and final Test between India and South Africa.

The two sides go into the Cape Town Test with the series squared at 1-1 and all to play for in the series decider. Team India will hope to register their first-ever Test win at Newlands, which would also help them to a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted decent contributions with the bat from Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He elaborated:

"I feel finally India's Nos. 3, 4 and 5 will together score more than 100 runs in the first innings, whenever India gets to bat. That means - Pujara, Rahane and Kohli will together score more than 100 runs. They might score one or two half-centuries as well."

The former India cricketer reckons the team that wins the toss will opt to put a total on the board. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Whoever wins the toss will bat first. The side winning the toss has been batting on the Cape Town ground for a considerable while and they are also winning after batting first, it is almost 50-50. Batting first, in my opinion, is a huge positive. Dean Elgar says they can win even after losing the toss."

Team India have won both tosses in the series thus far. They opted to bat first on both occasions, but the match result did not go their way in the second Test.

"Bumrah will take six or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best in the Johannesburg Test

Aakash Chopra expects a rich haul from Jasprit Bumrah on his return to the venue of his Test debut. He predicted:

"I feel Bumrah will take six or more wickets in this Test match. His story got started from here only. So why not celebrate in a very grand fashion. It is also true that Bumrah's numbers have been slightly low for the last little while."

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. 😊 https://t.co/pxRPNnqwBH

The reputed commentator also feels that Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier will once again deliver the goods with the ball. Chopra said:

"Rabada and Olivier will together take more than eight wickets. Once again, they will be the wrecker-in-chief."

Rabada and Olivier together snared 10 wickets across India's two innings at the Wanderers. They will hope to do even better at Newlands and take the Proteas to a series win.

