"I definitely missed Virat Kohli the captain" - Aakash Chopra on India's defeat in the 2nd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra believes Team India missed Virat Kohli's tactical acumen as skipper during their seven-wicket loss in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Kohli missed the Johannesburg Test against the Proteas due to back spasms. KL Rahul was therefore entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Indian Test side for the first time but he failed to start his captaincy stint on a winning note.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rahul's lack of experience as a skipper was evident. He said:

"I definitely missed Virat Kohli the captain. He makes things happen in Test match cricket, he has something. I am not at all against KL Rahul but it was just his first Test match as captain, he hasn't done much captaincy in his career."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pinpointed some of the field settings and bowling plans where the stand-in skipper might have erred. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The fielders were in the deep at the start. You started with Ashwin on the fourth day when the pitch was under the covers for five hours. I felt you slightly missed Virat Kohli tactically."

Ravichandran Ashwin started the proceedings with Jasprit Bumrah on the rain-delayed fourth day of the Johannesburg Test. Considering the overcast overhead conditions, it might have been more advisable to start with seamers from both ends.

"South Africa have defeated India comprehensively" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that South Africa have defeated India for the first time at the Wanderers

Aakash Chopra highlighted that South Africa have registered a resounding win against the visitors. He elaborated:

"We will have to say that South Africa have defeated India comprehensively, a win by seven wickets. The Test match got over in four days, where the first 4-5 hours were not even played on the fourth day. Basically, two Test matches have got over in three-and-a-half days."

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that the Dean Elgar-led side have shown that the Test series win will not be a walk in the park for the Indians. Aakash Chopra observed:

"India won the first match, we breached the Centurion fortress but South Africa also wrote history here because Wanderers - home away from home for India, we had never lost a Test match here. South Africa have given a warning signal to India that a maiden Test series will not happen that easily in Cape Town."

Team India are looking for their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. They will hope that Kohli is fit and available to lead the side in the series-decider at Cape Town.

