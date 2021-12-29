"India will get bowled out" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 4 of the 1st Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for Day 4 of the first Test between India and South Africa.

Team India head into the penultimate day of the Boxing Day Test with a lead of 146 runs, with nine second-innings wickets in hand. They hope to set a target of at least 300 runs for the Proteas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Virat Kohli will not have to exercise the declaration option. He said:

"I feel India will be all out. The match is running very fast. India will get bowled out on Day 4 and there will be excitement in the match."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels that the Indian batters will be able to stitch together at least a couple of decent partnerships. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I feel there will definitely be two partnerships of 50 or more runs. There are a lot of chances of wickets falling with the new ball, you have already lost Mayank. But I am still seeing two half-century partnerships from here, there is hope."

Team India will hope that the likes of Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane make substantial contributions in the second innings. Time spent in the middle will not only help India's cause in this Test match, but also hold the trio in good stead for the remainder of the series.

"Kagiso Rabada will take four or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted Kagiso Rabada's no-ball issues in this Test match

Aakash Chopra expects Kagiso Rabada, who took three wickets in India's first innings, to do even better in the second essay. He predicted:

"I feel Rabada will take four or more wickets. He might bowl four no-balls as well but four or more wickets for Kagiso Rabada."

The 44-year-old also feels that South Africa will be dealt at least one blow before the close of play on the fourth day. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I feel South Africa will also lose at least one wicket by the time the day finishes. But one thing will be the lead you will have because at the moment you have a lead of 146 but how far should India go?"

The fifth and final day of the Centurion is likely to be impacted by rain. In such a scenario, the Indian team will hope to snare more than one South African wicket by Stumps on Day 4.

