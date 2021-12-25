"I see slight problems in the batting" - Aakash Chopra on his biggest worry regarding Team India in the Test series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian batters' lack of form as his biggest worry going into the three-match Test series against South Africa.

Team India's trusted middle-order batters have endured a prolonged lean run in the longest format of the game. The visitors will also miss the services of the in-form Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury.

While previewing the India-South Africa Test series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was apprehensive about the Indian batting unit. He said:

"We have the key performers from last time - Shami and Bumrah. Now you have Siraj also and Virat as well. But I see slight problems in the batting. India is struggling a little at the moment in the batting, that's my biggest worry."

The former India cricketer also shared the reasons for his concerns. Chopra explained:

"We don't have Axar, Jadeja and Rohit too. So the batting looks a little weak. Rahane does not have the form, so there is a slight problem there. Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't been very consistent."

Daniel Alexander @daniel86cricket



31.32 - Dom Sibley

29.44 - Zak Crawley

28.00 - Rory Burns

27.38 - Cheteshwar Pujara

26.04 - Virat Kohli

24.39 - Ajinkya Rahane Test batting averages since 1st January 2020. #Cricket 31.32 - Dom Sibley29.44 - Zak Crawley28.00 - Rory Burns27.38 - Cheteshwar Pujara26.04 - Virat Kohli24.39 - Ajinkya Rahane Test batting averages since 1st January 2020. #Cricket 31.32 - Dom Sibley29.44 - Zak Crawley28.00 - Rory Burns27.38 - Cheteshwar Pujara26.04 - Virat Kohli24.39 - Ajinkya Rahane

The trio of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have struggled for form over the last couple of years. Rahane has even lost his vice-captaincy as a result, with KL Rahul being appointed Kohli's deputy for the Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence.

"Go with six batters and Rishabh Pant at No.7" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants Rishabh Pant to bat at No.7

Aakash Chopra also wants Team India to add more depth to their batting in the upcoming Test series against South Africa. He reasoned:

"I will say go with six batters and Pant at No.7. Four bowlers - that should be enough. You want to take wickets but the opposing team's batting is weak, so will probably not need five bowlers for that."

The reputed commentator feels the No.7 spot in the batting order will be a rung too high for Shardul Thakur. Chopra stated:

"Go with one spinner and three fast bowlers and see what happens because you don't have all-rounders. Jaddu is not there and Shardul as a fourth seamer and No.7 batter - a little too high according to me."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests. Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests. Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND

South African conditions are generally heavily loaded in favor of seam bowlers. It might just be advisable for Team India to go in with an extra batter in such a scenario.

