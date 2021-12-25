"I see slight problems in the batting" - Aakash Chopra on his biggest worry regarding Team India in the Test series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian batters' lack of form as his biggest worry going into the three-match Test series against South Africa.
Team India's trusted middle-order batters have endured a prolonged lean run in the longest format of the game. The visitors will also miss the services of the in-form Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury.
While previewing the India-South Africa Test series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was apprehensive about the Indian batting unit. He said:
"We have the key performers from last time - Shami and Bumrah. Now you have Siraj also and Virat as well. But I see slight problems in the batting. India is struggling a little at the moment in the batting, that's my biggest worry."
The former India cricketer also shared the reasons for his concerns. Chopra explained:
"We don't have Axar, Jadeja and Rohit too. So the batting looks a little weak. Rahane does not have the form, so there is a slight problem there. Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't been very consistent."
The trio of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have struggled for form over the last couple of years. Rahane has even lost his vice-captaincy as a result, with KL Rahul being appointed Kohli's deputy for the Test series in Rohit Sharma's absence.
"Go with six batters and Rishabh Pant at No.7" - Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra also wants Team India to add more depth to their batting in the upcoming Test series against South Africa. He reasoned:
"I will say go with six batters and Pant at No.7. Four bowlers - that should be enough. You want to take wickets but the opposing team's batting is weak, so will probably not need five bowlers for that."
The reputed commentator feels the No.7 spot in the batting order will be a rung too high for Shardul Thakur. Chopra stated:
"Go with one spinner and three fast bowlers and see what happens because you don't have all-rounders. Jaddu is not there and Shardul as a fourth seamer and No.7 batter - a little too high according to me."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
South African conditions are generally heavily loaded in favor of seam bowlers. It might just be advisable for Team India to go in with an extra batter in such a scenario.
Q. Will Team India play an additional batter in the Boxing Day Test?
Yes
No
23 votes so far