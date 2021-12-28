"I can only think of one man" - Aakash Chopra feels KL Rahul is the most versatile batter in world cricket at the moment

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul is the most versatile batter in world cricket at the moment.

Rahul had almost become a white-ball specialist and had lost his place in the Indian Test side. However, he was fortunate to get a chance to bat at the top of the order during the away Test series against England and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra put forth his definition of versatility. He said:

"Versatility means that you get someone to play in any format - whether it is ODIs, Tests or T20s - he should have the ability to play in different styles. After that, move him up or down the batting order - you can do that both in long form and short form. I can only think of one man."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that KL Rahul fits the bill perfectly. Chopra reasoned:

"KL Rahul is the most versatile batter in world cricket at the moment. We have seen him leave 25 balls in Test cricket when he is on zero, he is giving himself time. He has not batted down the order in Test cricket but you had prepared him for that."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd

KL Rahul was reportedly being considered as a middle-order backup for the Test series against England. However, with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal getting ruled out, he was pitchforked into the opener's role for the first Test and has not looked back since.

"You have seen KL Rahul play the finisher's role in ODI cricket" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul is a destructive player in white-ball cricket

Aakash Chopra highlighted that KL Rahul can bat in any position in white-ball cricket. He elaborated:

"You have seen him play the finisher's role in ODI cricket - he said he will win the match there as well. When you make him open in T20s, the player who is satisfied not scoring a run in 25 balls, he makes 50 in 18 balls there and regularly does that."

Sampath Bandarupalli @SampathStats



- Fifties in 1st two T20Is as a keeper. (1st player)

- Fastest to 1000 T20I runs as an opener. (24 inns)

- Most runs by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series. (224 runs)

- Most runs as a keeper in a Men's T20I series/tournament.



#NZvIND KL Rahul in the 5-match T20I series vs NZ:- Fifties in 1st two T20Is as a keeper. (1st player)- Fastest to 1000 T20I runs as an opener. (24 inns)- Most runs by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series. (224 runs)- Most runs as a keeper in a Men's T20I series/tournament. KL Rahul in the 5-match T20I series vs NZ:- Fifties in 1st two T20Is as a keeper. (1st player)- Fastest to 1000 T20I runs as an opener. (24 inns)- Most runs by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series. (224 runs)- Most runs as a keeper in a Men's T20I series/tournament.#NZvIND

Reflecting on the other top batters in world cricket at the moment, the 44-year-old pointed out the areas where KL Rahul edges out Rohit Sharma. Chopra explained:

"We will talk about Rohit Sharma - the way he has started to play in Test cricket. But we have seen this form of him recently in Test cricket. We have seen him bat down the order in ODI cricket at the start but then Rohit was not superhit. His career was floundering when he was batting at No. 5 or No. 6. So I will not say that Rohit Sharma has been a good finisher."

Aakash Chopra added that even Virat Kohli might not be as successful as a finisher in white-ball cricket. He observed:

"We have not seen Virat Kohli open, only briefly at the start. But will Virat Kohli remain the same player if you make him bat at No. 5 - maybe not."

The former India opener also highlighted the shortcomings of the other top batters in world cricket. Chopra stated:

"If we see the current players in the world, Joe Root - not in T20s and ODIs, you will say the same about Steve Smith, you will not say the same for David Warner in Tests, Babar Azam does not have the versatility - he cannot become a finisher if you ask him to bat at No. 5 in T20s."

However, Aakash Chopra does not consider KL Rahul to be the most versatile Indian batter ever. He gave that accolade to current India head coach Rahul Dravid.

