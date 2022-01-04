"There is commitment in this guy" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul for shining again in the 2nd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for his exemplary commitment during his half-century on the first day of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers.

Rahul, who is leading Team India in the Johannesburg Test, scored 50 runs off 133 deliveries on Day 1. His knock helped the visitors post a fighting total of 202 runs.

While reviewing the first day's play, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was effusive in his praise for Rahul, saying:

"KL Rahul shines again, I mean this is phenomenal. There is commitment in this guy. Kamaal Lajawab Rahul has fallen in love with Test cricket, with leaving balls outside off-stump and with standing in the middle for a long time."

The former India player highlighted that Rahul could have got a little more adventurous at the Wanderers after his exploits in Centurion. Chopra explained:

"What he did in Centurion was amazing; there is no doubt about that. But when you go to a new ground after a century, you feel you have already scored a century; you are in form, and then you play drives against half-volleys and also on the up because you have the confidence."

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, after a century partnership in the first Test, gave Team India a decent start once again. While Agarwal looked for runs, the stand-in captain opted to bide his time at the start of his innings.

"That requires a different kind of discipline" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul sticking to his process

KL Rahul exhibited great patience throughout his innings.

Aakash Chopra lauded KL Rahul for starting afresh at the Wanderers. He elaborated:

"If you come to the next match and start the same way as you had started in Centurion, meaning you know that you have to start at zero again, that requires a different kind of discipline and commitment, that you will stick to your process."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that Rahul showed the required doggedness even though he came to Johannesburg after scoring a century in the Boxing Day Test. Chopra observed:

"That was phenomenal because he played a lot of deliveries, more than 130. He kept on leaving, and if you didn't know that he had scored a century in Centurion, you will feel that this is the first match of the series, and he is treading cautiously because of that, but that is not the case."

KL Rahul showing unreal temperament and patience like Prime Rahul Dravid.

Rahul was eventually caught in the deep while playing a pull shot off Marco Jansen. He might have to work on his game against short-pitched deliveries, as Kagiso Rabada accounted for him with a bouncer in the first innings of the Centurion Test as well.

