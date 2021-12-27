"Lord at Lord's and centurion at Centurion" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's hundred in the 1st India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for his classy knock on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa. He highlighted that the opening batter has scored at least a century in every country he has played.

Rahul was unbeaten on 122 at the close of play on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, which is being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. His knock helped Team India reach a healthy score of 272/3 by Stumps on Day 1.

While reviewing the day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul did an encore of his century at Lord's. He elaborated:

"There is no country or fort he has not conquered. Name is Kamaal Lajawab Rahul and he has struck his seventh Test century. He has unfurled his flag in whichever country he has gone, has scored at least one century. Lord at Lord's and centurion at Centurion, he has been absolutely phenomenal."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's partnership at the top of the order ensured that Rohit Sharma was not missed. Chopra observed:

"The day belonged to the two openers. Both are close friends. They started in the Boxing Day Test match in Australia and here again a partnership of more than 100 runs. Rohit is not there but you didn't miss him."

Rahul and Agarwal stitched together a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. Although India lost Cheteshwar Pujara off the very next delivery after the latter's dismissal, Rahul strung together substantial partnerships with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to help the visitors end Day 1 on a high.

"Is KL Rahul the most versatile Indian batter?" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul has played multiple roles for Team India

Aakash Chopra also questioned whether KL Rahul is India's most versatile batter across formats. He stated:

"Is KL Rahul the most versatile batter in Indian cricket at the moment? You can get him to open - whether it is T20s, ODIs or Tests, in India or outside India, you can get him to finish the innings. I mean is there anybody who is as versatile?"

While highlighting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might not be able to don the finisher's hat in white-ball cricket with as much aplomb, the 44-year-old replied in the affirmative to the question he posed. Chopra explained:

"Will Virat Kohli be as successful if he is given the finishing role? Will Rohit Sharma be able to do that job if you ask him to do that in white-ball cricket? So is that a fair comparison? In my opinion, KL Rahul is India's most versatile batter at this point in time."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd

Rahul has shown his prowess in the middle order for Team India, especially in ODI cricket. His ability to don the wicket-keeping gloves also makes him a huge asset for Team India across formats.

