"Lord hai to mumkin hai" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shardul Thakur's devastating spell on Day 2 of the 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about Shardul Thakur's devastating spell that rocked the South African batting order on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

Thakur registered career-best figures of 7/61 to help Team India dismiss South Africa for 229 runs in their first innings. It was also the best bowling figures for an Indian in a Test against the Proteas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Shardul Thakur for delivering the goods when the team needed it the most. He elaborated:

"Lord hai to mumkin hai. He was playing his sixth Test match and took a seven-wicket haul. He picks up wickets in every innings of every match. Mohammed Siraj was injured, so he just stepped up. If Shami and Bumrah were putting pressure but were not able to take wickets, then he stepped up."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Shardul Thakur stood out in the least favorable conditions for a seamer in the ongoing Test. Chopra explained:

"You don't get to bowl in the first 35 overs, it means the Kookaburra ball has become old, then the batting becomes easier. The second session of the day is extremely favorable for batting, he took wickets there - sometimes with the outswinger, at other times with the inswinger or the bouncer."

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh @BCCI Kyaaaaaa Baat hai thaaaakuuuurrrr @imshard well done.. So happy to see you performing like a champion.. 7wickets haul #INDvsSAF Kyaaaaaa Baat hai thaaaakuuuurrrr @imshard well done.. So happy to see you performing like a champion.. 7wickets haul #INDvsSAF @BCCI https://t.co/eNJtmfHffE

Thakur bowled just one delivery on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test when Mohammed Siraj had to leave the field due to a hamstring injury. He then got the ball only in the 37th over of the South African innings, when the hosts were comfortably placed at a score of 74/1.

"Shardul Thakur used the crease well" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur struck blows whenever South Africa seemed to be gaining the upper hand

Aakash Chopra highlighted the tactic Shardul Thakur employed to flummox the Proteas batters. He observed:

"The Palghar made seven batters lick the dust in this encounter. He used the crease well, he was bowling slightly from the edge of the box because of which the batters are probably far from the ball when it is swinging in the air, I remember the Keegan Petersen wicket."

The 44-year-old concluded by terming Shardul Thakur's spell an exceptional performance. Chopra said:

"The incoming balls have hit the pads. He has got sideways movement after pitching and that is why South African pitches are different. He was absolutely exceptional. It is the Lord's universe and we all just live in that."

Also Read Article Continues below

Thakur's destructive spell was not only critical for Team India but also for the all-rounder. With the 30-year-old not delivering much with the bat in his three innings of the series thus far, there were doubts about him retaining his place in the side for the third and final Test.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shardul Thakur score 25+ runs in India's 2nd innings? Yes No 19 votes so far