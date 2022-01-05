×
Create
Notifications

"Lord hai to mumkin hai" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shardul Thakur's devastating spell on Day 2 of the 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Shardul Thakur dismantled the South African batting lineup on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test
Shardul Thakur dismantled the South African batting lineup on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 05, 2022 09:38 AM IST
News

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about Shardul Thakur's devastating spell that rocked the South African batting order on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

Thakur registered career-best figures of 7/61 to help Team India dismiss South Africa for 229 runs in their first innings. It was also the best bowling figures for an Indian in a Test against the Proteas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Shardul Thakur for delivering the goods when the team needed it the most. He elaborated:

"Lord hai to mumkin hai. He was playing his sixth Test match and took a seven-wicket haul. He picks up wickets in every innings of every match. Mohammed Siraj was injured, so he just stepped up. If Shami and Bumrah were putting pressure but were not able to take wickets, then he stepped up."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Shardul Thakur stood out in the least favorable conditions for a seamer in the ongoing Test. Chopra explained:

"You don't get to bowl in the first 35 overs, it means the Kookaburra ball has become old, then the batting becomes easier. The second session of the day is extremely favorable for batting, he took wickets there - sometimes with the outswinger, at other times with the inswinger or the bouncer."
Kyaaaaaa Baat hai thaaaakuuuurrrr @imshard well done.. So happy to see you performing like a champion.. 7wickets haul #INDvsSAF @BCCI https://t.co/eNJtmfHffE

Thakur bowled just one delivery on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test when Mohammed Siraj had to leave the field due to a hamstring injury. He then got the ball only in the 37th over of the South African innings, when the hosts were comfortably placed at a score of 74/1.

"Shardul Thakur used the crease well" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur struck blows whenever South Africa seemed to be gaining the upper hand
Shardul Thakur struck blows whenever South Africa seemed to be gaining the upper hand

Aakash Chopra highlighted the tactic Shardul Thakur employed to flummox the Proteas batters. He observed:

"The Palghar made seven batters lick the dust in this encounter. He used the crease well, he was bowling slightly from the edge of the box because of which the batters are probably far from the ball when it is swinging in the air, I remember the Keegan Petersen wicket."

The 44-year-old concluded by terming Shardul Thakur's spell an exceptional performance. Chopra said:

"The incoming balls have hit the pads. He has got sideways movement after pitching and that is why South African pitches are different. He was absolutely exceptional. It is the Lord's universe and we all just live in that."
#LordShardul 7 wickets, Fakr Hai. Outstanding spell https://t.co/nLBrPiUBO8

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Thakur's destructive spell was not only critical for Team India but also for the all-rounder. With the 30-year-old not delivering much with the bat in his three innings of the series thus far, there were doubts about him retaining his place in the side for the third and final Test.

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Shardul Thakur score 25+ runs in India's 2nd innings?

Yes

No

19 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी