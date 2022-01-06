"India will win by a slender margin" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 4 of the 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa.

South Africa need a further 122 runs with eight wickets in hand going into the fourth day of the Johannesburg Test. Although they seem to have the upper hand at the moment, a flurry of wickets can fall at any time on the seamer-friendly surface.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Team India will just pip the Proteas to the post. He elaborated:

"I feel India will win by a slender margin. Our hearts will be in our mouths. It will be a very close encounter. At one point, the thought will come to our mind that it might end in a tie. All those kinds of things can happen but it will be an interesting one."

The former India cricketer feels Dean Elgar will play a substantial knock but will not be able to reach the three-figure mark. Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel Dean Elgar will cross the 70-run mark but he will not be able to score a century."

Elgar is currently unbeaten on 46. The Indian bowlers will hope to get rid of the South African captain at the earliest as he could prove to be a thorn in the flesh.

"I feel Shardul Thakur will pick two more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur has been Team India's standout bowler in the second Test thus far

Aakash Chopra reckons Shardul Thakur will continue his wicket-taking spree. He predicted:

"I feel Shardul Thakur will pick two more wickets."

Thakur has already picked up eight wickets in the match thus far. This tally includes the vital wicket of Aiden Markram in the second innings, apart from his seven-wicket haul in the first essay.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 2022

5/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 1981

5/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 2018

4/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947

#SAvIND Best Test bowling figures by an Indian pacer bowling at 4th or lower position:7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 20225/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 19815/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 20184/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947 Best Test bowling figures by an Indian pacer bowling at 4th or lower position:7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 20225/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 19815/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 20184/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947#SAvIND

The reputed commentator also predicted that Mohammed Shami would pick up a rich haul of wickets. Aakash Chopra stated:

"I also feel that Mohammed Shami will pick three or more wickets."

Also Read Article Continues below

Shami is yet to pick up a wicket in South Africa's second innings. India's premier seamer, who accounted for two dismissals in the first innings, bowled Team India to victory with a sensational spell of 5/28 in the second innings the last time the two sides played a Test at the Wanderers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Team India win the Johannesburg Test? Yes No 21 votes so far