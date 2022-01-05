"Your primary job is only to score runs" - Aakash Chopra says Cheteshwar Pujara has come out with the right intent

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the positive intent Cheteshwar Pujara has shown thus far in India's second innings is the only way to succeed as a batter on the pitch at the Wanderers.

Pujara was unbeaten on 35 in India's second-innings score of 85/2 at Stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. The No.3 batter has scored these runs off just 42 deliveries, seven of which have been hit for boundaries.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra was asked about the intent Pujara has shown in his innings thus far. He responded:

"If you are a batter and you are in the middle, your primary job is only to score runs. Sometimes you leave a lot of balls alone like Cheteshwar Pujara has done all his life or KL Rahul was doing but around those lots of leaves and defensive shots, you need to play the aggressive shots."

The former India opener expressed happiness about Pujara exhibiting the same positive approach he showed in the Headingley Test against England. Chopra observed:

"The good thing is that just like at Leeds, we saw the second innings of the third Test match where Pujara came out with the intent to score runs, this time once again he has come out to score runs."

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Positive intent shown by Pujara. Looks good when he is playing his shots. Before Leeds he was under immense pressure & he went on to score 91 in the 2nd innings: was a fine knock. Positive intent shown by Pujara. Looks good when he is playing his shots. Before Leeds he was under immense pressure & he went on to score 91 in the 2nd innings: was a fine knock.

Pujara scored 91 runs off 189 deliveries in India's second innings of the aforementioned match. Although the knock could not save the Virat Kohli-led side from an innings defeat, it probably helped the 33-year-old retain his place in the XI.

"This is the only way" - Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara looking to score runs

Cheteshwar Pujara has been hesitant in his footwork of late

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the seamer-friendly Wanderers pitch demands a positive approach from the batters. He explained:

"This is the only way, to be honest, because there is a bit of uneven bounce on this surface, perhaps a bit too much for my liking on a Day 2 pitch. You got to make sure that if the ball is there for you to score runs, you put bat to ball with that intent, not just hang the bat there hoping that you will survive."

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that it is probably the last chance for Pujara to revive his Test career. Chopra stated:

"It's not about survival anymore. It's perhaps about the revival of a fantastic career which is hanging by a thin thread."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #Rahane #Pujara Don't be like the pipeman below. Yes the rope is getting smaller but this partnership is crucial. Let's back them to come through. We've history to write here. #SAvInd Don't be like the pipeman below. Yes the rope is getting smaller but this partnership is crucial. Let's back them to come through. We've history to write here. #SAvInd #Rahane #Pujara https://t.co/KnhZeY7AE0

Both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are fighting for their places in the Indian Test team. The duo have already stitched together a 41-run partnership and will hope to stretch it beyond the three-figure mark to give Team India the upper hand in the Test match.

