"Rahul Dravid likes him as a package" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Chahar's selection as one of the bowlers for the ODI series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Rahul Dravid's belief in Deepak Chahar's all-round ability has won the seamer a spot in Team India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

Chahar is among six seamers who have been selected in the 18-member squad for the three ODIs. The bowling lineup chosen also includes three spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Reflecting on the selected bowlers in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar:

"Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain, Bhuvnehswar Kumar, Deepak Chahar - Bhuvi has been bowling well. He bowled well in the last two T20Is we saw. Deepak Chahar was slightly expensive there but he has been kept, which is right. Rahul Dravid likes him as a package."

While observing that Mohammed Shami has been given a break, the former India cricketer highlighted that none of the most prominent pacers have been excluded. Aakash Chopra said:

"Mohammed Shami is not there, he has been rested. Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj - there is no big name who has been missed."

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42 Shami has been rested.



Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma says prominent domestic performers who were discussed and will get their chances are: Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan. Shami has been rested. Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma says prominent domestic performers who were discussed and will get their chances are: Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

Hardik Pandya has not been considered for selection due to his fitness issues. Venkatesh Iyer is likely to provide the sixth bowling option in such a scenario.

"That's an interesting one" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin's return

Aakash Chopra pointed out that two off-spinners have been selected including Ravichandran Ashwin

Coming to the spinners, Aakash Chopra feels the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Rahul Chahar is an interesting call. He explained:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is back. That's an interesting one because what all options did you have - you had Rahul Chahar as an option, whom you played in the World Cup but after that, he has been kept in cold storage. They haven't even said if he is fit or not."

The renowned commentator concluded by stating that Ravindra Jadeja's injury-enforced absence might have forced the selectors to go with this combination. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Washington Sundar is also back. One leg-spinner, two finger spinners, there is no Varun Chakravarthy, not even in the conversation. Ravindra Jadeja's availability might not have been there because of which this is the composition."

G. S. Vivek @GSV1980

Rahul is new odi skipper. Shami rested. Rohit, Jadeja and Axar unfit. Big news from ODI squad: Ashwin gets a recall after 2017 in ODIs too. Sundar is back. Bumrah new vc.Rahul is new odi skipper. Shami rested. Rohit, Jadeja and Axar unfit. #CricketTwitter Big news from ODI squad: Ashwin gets a recall after 2017 in ODIs too. Sundar is back. Bumrah new vc. Rahul is new odi skipper. Shami rested. Rohit, Jadeja and Axar unfit. #CricketTwitter

With the South African pitches likely to assist the seamers, Team India might field just one spinner in the playing XI. While Chahal might be the preferred option, Ashwin or Sundar might find favor because of their ability to wield the willow.

