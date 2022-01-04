"I have a question for Shardul Thakur" - Aakash Chopra criticizes the all-rounder for the modes of his dismissals

Aakash Chopra believes Shardul Thakur cannot hold on to his spot in the Indian Test side if he does not contribute with the bat.

Thakur failed to open his account in India's first innings of the second Test against South Africa, playing a cut shot straight down the gully fielder's throat. The seam-bowling all-rounder scored just 14 runs across the two innings in the first Test at Centurion.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Thakur has failed to deliver with the bat. He explained:

"I have a question for Shardul Thakur. All the three times the way he has gotten out, two times it was catch practice and once he was trying to play a big shot. Shardul Thakur is playing in this team because you expect him to score runs with the bat."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Team India would rather play Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma in such a scenario. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"He is not your fourth bowler, otherwise. It will be Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma. If he is not going to score runs, that's another change you might actually make. So today and tomorrow's play is going to be very crucial for Shardul Thakur, else there might not be a place for him in the next match."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Shardul Thakur hits one straight to the fielder and has to depart for a 🦆



Duanne Olivier gets his third wicket 👏



🇮🇳: 157/7



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND WICKET! 💥Shardul Thakur hits one straight to the fielder and has to depart for a 🦆Duanne Olivier gets his third wicket 👏🇮🇳: 157/7 WICKET! 💥Shardul Thakur hits one straight to the fielder and has to depart for a 🦆Duanne Olivier gets his third wicket 👏 🇮🇳: 157/7#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/FisebJtqDs

Thakur did not look too potent with the ball either in the Boxing Day Test. He was down on pace and was slightly fortunate to pick up a couple of wickets.

"It is necessary for R Ashwin to score runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra praised R Ashwin for taking Team India to a fighting score

While lauding Ravichandran Ashwin's effort with the bat, Aakash Chopra highlighted that such contributions are critical for the off-spinner. He reasoned:

"India's blushes were saved because Ravichandran Ashwin scored 46 runs. It is necessary for him to score runs because only one out of him and Jadeja is going to play when you go overseas."

The 44-year-old pointed out that Ashwin has only been as effective as Ravindra Jadeja as a bowler in overseas conditions. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Generally, Ashwin takes the same number of wickets as Jaddu, so what is the difference between the two? You feel Ashwin will take more but he takes the same. So if they take equal wickets, whoever makes more runs will play. Here you made crucial runs because 46 in 200 is equivalent to a century in 400 runs."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Ravichandran Ashwin - 46 runs from 50 balls including 6 fours - vital vital runs for India, could match deciding as well. Well played, Ravichandran Ashwin - 46 runs from 50 balls including 6 fours - vital vital runs for India, could match deciding as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ashwin was not too threatening in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He took just the final two wickets to close out the match and will hope to make a more significant contribution at the Wanderers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will R Ashwin take 3+ wickets in South Africa's first innings? Yes No 2 votes so far