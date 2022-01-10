"Never say never" - Aakash Chopra on whether Shardul Thakur's performance means the end of the road for Hardik Pandya in Tests

Aakash Chopra believes Shardul Thakur's exceptional recent performances don't mean it is the end of the road for Hardik Pandya in Test cricket.

Hardik has been laid low by back issues of late and has not played for Team India in the longest format of the game since September 2018. He is currently recuperating and not even part of India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked that given Shardul Thakur's performances, if this was the end of the road for Hardik in Tests. He responded:

"Never say never. Honestly speaking, Hardik has himself said that he doesn't want to play, considering the state of his back. To be very honest, if Hardik's back issue continues to ail him and he doesn't bowl, then it is very very tough."

The former India cricketer added that Hardik is at a different level if he is bowling fit. Chopra said:

"But if he recovers fully, he becomes bowling fit and can bowl the long spells, then Hardik is Hardik."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia According to reports, Hardik Pandya has asked the selectors not to consider him for selection as he is working on his fitness and wishes to return to full-time bowling. According to reports, Hardik Pandya has asked the selectors not to consider him for selection as he is working on his fitness and wishes to return to full-time bowling.#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/mN421aHO6Z

Hardik Pandya has represented Team India in just 11 Tests to date. He has given a decent account of himself in these encounters, with both a century and a five-wicket haul to his name.

"Hardik Pandya will bring slightly more balance in this team" - Aakash Chopra

Batting is Hardik Pandya's stronger suit

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Baroda all-rounder brings more to the table as a batting all-rounder. He explained:

"If you need a fourth fast bowler plus a proper batter, then Hardik Pandya will bring slightly more balance in this team, that is what I believe because the fourth fast bowler you play as one of the five, then his role as a batter is slightly more as compared to him being a bowler."

The reputed commentator concluded by casting his vote for a fully fit Hardik ahead of Shardul for the batting all-rounder's role. Chopra stated:

"So in my opinion, if Hardik remains fit, bowls well and the ability he has with the bat, he will be slightly ahead of Shardul. But till he is not fit, Shardul is destroying everyone."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 2022

5/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 1981

5/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 2018

4/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947

#SAvIND Best Test bowling figures by an Indian pacer bowling at 4th or lower position:7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 20225/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 19815/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 20184/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947 Best Test bowling figures by an Indian pacer bowling at 4th or lower position:7/61 - Shardul Thakur v SA, 20225/28 - Kapil Dev v AUS, 19815/28 - Hardik Pandya v ENG, 20184/29 - Vijay Hazare v AUS, 1947#SAvIND

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering Hardik's fitness issues, it might just be a prudent call for him to concentrate on the limited-overs formats of the game for the moment.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya make a comeback to the Indian Test side? Yes No 6 votes so far