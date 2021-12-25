"I don't see India winning this right now" - Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for Ind vs SA Test series

Aakash Chopra feels Team India are unlikely to put it across South Africa in the upcoming Test series between the two sides.

India will play a three-Test series in South Africa, with the first match starting in Centurion on December 26. The Virat Kohli-led side will hope to become the first Indian team to register a Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted the series would end in a stalemate. He explained:

"I don't see India winning this right now, I mean it is difficult. I would have said 2-1 for South Africa if Nortje was playing. Nortje is not there, I am saying this series can again end at 1-1. There is a chance of a drawn Test match, the first Test could be in slight trouble because of rain."

The former India opener picked South Africa as minute favorites going into the series. Aakash Chopra said:

"It is going to be interesting but I feel this might be a drawn series. 51% South Africa, 49% India. That's what I am thinking at this point in time. If any team wins, I feel that will be South Africa."

Sylesh @karikalan146



centurion always assist bowlers, both teams won't even cross 300, as both of them have strong bowling lineups.



Hopefully we can watch a competitive game



#INDvsSA Only 26th get fully washed out, other days have rain only during night, hopefully the match finishes in 3 days.centurion always assist bowlers, both teams won't even cross 300, as both of them have strong bowling lineups.Hopefully we can watch a competitive game Only 26th get fully washed out, other days have rain only during night, hopefully the match finishes in 3 days.centurion always assist bowlers, both teams won't even cross 300, as both of them have strong bowling lineups.Hopefully we can watch a competitive game#INDvsSA https://t.co/EImMMbDdct

Team India have won just three Test matches in South Africa to date. The 2010-11 tour was the only one where an Indian team has been able to draw a Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

"I think South Africa are starting to regroup really well" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels South African cricket is on the upward path

While acknowledging that South Africa has not enjoyed great results lately, Aakash Chopra added that things are on the mend. He observed:

"It is not that South Africa's team is flying high. I think they are starting to regroup really well. The World Cup has shown that they have the players, where the things are falling in place but it is still a team in transition."

However, the 44-year-old pointed out that Team India can get the better of the Proteas if they play to their potential. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"It is not a transition for our team. Our team's problem is the form and a little bit about availability because Pujara, Kohli and Rahane - these three are there in the middle, Rahul at the top, Pant as a keeper. All this is there but we have the issue of consistency. If we play to our potential, the Indian team's chances become quite bright."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "In 2018, Virat Kohli was the only one who got the runs in South Africa. The other Batters need to step up. Now India's batting is more balanced in Top 6. There are good players in the team; they have to contribute around Virat Kohli." - Wasim Jaffer (To News 18) "In 2018, Virat Kohli was the only one who got the runs in South Africa. The other Batters need to step up. Now India's batting is more balanced in Top 6. There are good players in the team; they have to contribute around Virat Kohli." - Wasim Jaffer (To News 18)

Also Read Article Continues below

This might be Team India's best chance to win a Test series in South Africa. The onus will be on their batters to post decent totals on the board for their bowlers to show their prowess.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Team India register their maiden Test series win in South Africa? Yes No 27 votes so far