"When will you play him?" - Aakash Chopra suggests Team India changes for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of changes Team India should make to their playing XI for the third and final Test against South Africa.

The Indian team will have to necessarily make at least two changes for the series decider at Newlands. While Virat Kohli will return to the side after recovering from back spasms, Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned if the vastly experienced Ishant Sharma can get a game at all if he is sixth in the pecking order of India's seamers. He elaborated:

"Whom should you play among the fast bowlers? If you look towards Ishant Sharma, he has played more than 100 Tests. You play four fast bowlers, his name is not there. Even if you play five, if his name is not there, if he is the sixth bowler then there is a question - when will you play him? That's a big question."

While casting his vote for Umesh Yadav, the cricketer-turned-commentator felt that Team India would go with Ishant. Aakash Chopra said:

"If we see the recent form, it seems that you should go towards Umesh. The team might again go towards seniority and play Ishant Sharma. Personally, I would have preferred Umesh Yadav."

Ishant has failed to pick up a wicket in the last two Tests he has played for Team India. Umesh, on the other hand, snared six wickets in the last away Test he played against England at the Oval.

"You should play Hanuma Vihari" - Aakash Chopra

Hanuma Vihari gave a decent account of himself in the Johannesburg Test

Aakash Chopra wants Team India to strengthen their batting and play Hanuma Vihari ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. He reasoned:

"I believe you should play Hanuma Vihari. Virat Kohli comes in, I will want to play Hanuma Vihari instead of Ravichandran Ashwin for a simple reason that the amount of bowling you are getting from Ashwin, you can get that from Vihari as well."

The 44-year-old added that the spinners have hardly had a role to play in the series thus far. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Spin is not able to bowl here at all. 200-300 run matches are going on and the fast bowlers have the upper hand in Cape Town as well. Keshav Maharaj from the opposing team bowls just one or two overs, Ashwin has also taken only two or three wickets in the entire series to date. He has batted well but has not taken the wickets."

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Feel Ishant/Umesh will come in for Siraj. Kohli may come in for Vihari in Cape Town. Will be incredibly tough on Vihari if he misses the 3rd Test. Ishant may be picked as he has the ability to hold one end up: India missed that at Wanderers. What'll be the Indian XI?Your thoughts Feel Ishant/Umesh will come in for Siraj. Kohli may come in for Vihari in Cape Town. Will be incredibly tough on Vihari if he misses the 3rd Test. Ishant may be picked as he has the ability to hold one end up: India missed that at Wanderers. What'll be the Indian XI?Your thoughts

However, Aakash Chopra concluded by acknowledging that whatever he is thinking is unlikely to happen.

