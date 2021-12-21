"T20Is shouldn't have been canceled" - Aakash Chopra on the India vs South Africa T20I series getting postponed

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should have played a T20I series against South Africa instead of the ODI one they are scheduled to play.

The Indian team were originally scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas. However, with the tour getting delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, the two boards opted to move the T20Is to a later date.

Sanjay Kishore @saintkishore India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIS, T20Is postponed, will be played later. India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIS, T20Is postponed, will be played later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if the decision to cancel the T20I series was correct, considering that there is a World Cup in Australia next year.

He responded:

"I am with you that the T20Is shouldn't have been canceled. There were equal number of games - three ODIs and three T20Is. So you could have played the T20Is and not played the ODIs."

The former India cricketer added that Team India would have been better off playing the T20Is. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"But then, I don't know what the permutations and combinations are because the T20 World Cup is there again next year and the ODI World Cup is after another one year. So the more T20s you play now, the better it is."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the South Africa series would have helped the Rohit Sharma-led side to play T20I matches continuously. He explained:

"You have just played three against New Zealand, you could have played three more against South Africa, then West Indies and Sri Lanka. You would have continued working in that direction, you will also go to England for a white-ball tour."

The T20I series between India and South Africa might be scheduled ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. That would give the two sides ideal preparation closer to the global event.

"I anyway believe there is no advantage of a bilateral ODI series" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra downplayed the importance of bilateral ODI series

While questioning the merits of a bilateral ODI series, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that it is important for the World Cup qualification process. He said:

"I anyway believe there is no advantage of a bilateral ODI series. But you also need to keep in mind that there is a super league, where you get points. If you don't get points, you won't qualify. India's qualification is certain as hosts but the others need to qualify. So that could be a consideration."

Cow Corner @CowCorner183 Another ODI Series postponed. The ODI Super League has no significance at all man. Ideally could have quarantined for a week and then played the series. #WIvsPAK Another ODI Series postponed. The ODI Super League has no significance at all man. Ideally could have quarantined for a week and then played the series. #WIvsPAK

Also Read Article Continues below

The top seven teams in the ODI Super League, along with hosts India, will gain direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup. Two more teams will make the grade through a qualifying tournament.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Should India have played T20Is instead of ODIs in South Africa? Yes No 8 votes so far