"India can win if they score more than 300 runs in the 1st innings" - Aakash Chopra says there are no favorites in the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India can win the Cape Town Test against South Africa if they post a total of more than 300 runs in the first innings.

The Indian team won the first Test against the Proteas after scoring 327 runs in their first innings. They came up short in the second Test in Johannesburg after getting bowled out for 202 runs in their first essay.

While previewing the third and final Test in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that neither side has an advantage going into the encounter. He elaborated:

"It has become slightly even-stevens. You might see top-quality Test cricket in this match. Nobody starts as favorites in this Test match. In my opinion, both teams are standing at par. India can win if they score more than 300 runs in one innings, and that has to be the first innings."

The former India cricketer feels the openers' performances could decide the course of the match. Aakash Chopra explained:

"One thing is for sure - openers are going to define this Test match. Rahul and Mayank had defined the first Test match - a 117-run opening partnership. The second match was also defined by an opener - that was Dean Elgar and Markram initially in the second innings."

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, with 123 and 60 runs respectively, were Team India's top run-getters in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test. Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 and Aiden Markram's aggressive 31 played decisive roles in the Proteas' 240-run chase in the second innings at the Wanderers.

"South Africa are looking like a decent batting unit now" - Aakash Chopra

All the South African batters made decent contributions in the second innings at Johannesburg

Reflecting on the two batting lineups, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the South Africans have grown by leaps and bounds as the series has progressed. He observed:

"South Africa have also started to bat well - whether it is Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen or Rassie van der Dussen. So they are looking like a decent batting unit now, where they seemed to be struggling slightly earlier."

The 44-year-old highlighted that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are back amongst the runs for India, and he expects Virat Kohli to also do the same. Aakash Chopra said:

"The Indian team, on the other hand, has also looked good to be fair. Marco Jansen is troubling Mayank Agarwal a little and Rahul has been seen scoring runs. Finally, Pujara and Rahane have scored fifties and Virat Kohli should actually score some runs as well."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli said "The experience of Rahane and Pujara is priceless - these guys will step up in these conditions - we have seen in Australia and in the last Test match". Virat Kohli said "The experience of Rahane and Pujara is priceless - these guys will step up in these conditions - we have seen in Australia and in the last Test match".

Team India will hope that Pujara and Rahane's runs in the second innings in Johannesburg are not just a flash in the pan and that the duo continue in the same vein. They will also expect Kohli to end his long wait for an international century.

