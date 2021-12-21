"That is a bit of a surprise for me" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar not being included in India's Test squad vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has expressed surprise at Washington Sundar's exclusion from Team India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The selectors have picked an 18-member Indian squad for the three-match Test series, which starts on December 26. With Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel ruled out due to injury, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav are the only two spinners in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about Washington Sundar's exclusion from India's Test squad for the South Africa series even though he was a regular member of the team before his injury. He responded:

"I am totally in agreement with you, that where is he? That is a bit of a surprise for me. I am surprised why no one is talking about it because all your spinners are injured. Jadeja got injured, Axar got injured, in any case you don't play any leg-spinner in Test cricket, you don't want to bring back Kuldeep Yadav in the team."

While agreeing with Jayant Yadav's selection, the former India cricketer pointed out that Washington Sundar would have been an ideal replacement for Jadeja. Chopra explained:

"You have rewarded Jayant Yadav for the job he did in the Mumbai Test but only Jayant Yadav with Ashwin, that's about it. You have not even thought about Washington. If you are searching the balance, assuming you want to play two spinners with three fast bowlers, at times you may want to do that, so Washi fits easily in the spot Jadeja left. He fits there perfectly."

The Indian team are unlikely to field two spinners in the playing XI in the seamer-friendly conditions in South Africa. Sundar has also just returned after a long break and might not yet be ready for the rigors of Test cricket.

"No one even told why Washington Sundar has not been picked" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar last played for India in the home series against England

Aakash Chopra believes the selectors should have disclosed their reasons for not picking Washington Sundar. He said:

"But not to consider him at all, don't talk about him at all, no one even told if he is injured or unavailable or why he has not been picked, that is not right."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that there won't be unwarranted speculation if the selectors are more transparent. Chopra elaborated:

"I feel there should have been a discussion about Washington Sundar and if he was not selected there should have been an explanation publically. The more you inform people, the better it is, and the lesser you and I will talk about it."

It would be ideal if the BCCI restarts the practice of the chief selector addressing a press conference post the team selection. All rumors regarding the selection decisions can be put to rest in such a scenario.

