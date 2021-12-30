Bumrah, Shami bowl India to historic 113-run win over South Africa in Centurion Test 

Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) and Mohammed Shami (3/63) impressed yet again as India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion to go 1-0 in the three-match Test series.

Resuming their innings on 94 for 4, South Africa lasted a little over a session and were eventually bowled out for 191 runs in 68 overs. The memorable victory is India’s first-ever Test triumph in Centurion.

India picked up three wickets in the opening session of Day 5 to reduce South Africa to 182 for 7 by Lunch. India could have had Proteas captain Dean Elgar out early on the final day. However, Shami could not hold on to a return catch off a fuller delivery that was chipped back to him. Elgar was on 63 at the time and continued to frustrate India, even smacking Bumrah for a couple of boundaries.

With the skipper at the crease, South Africa’s hopes of an unlikely win remained intact. Bumrah, however, delivered the big breakthrough for India, trapping Elgar lbw for 77. The left-handed batter missed his flick to a length ball that nipped in from outside off and was trapped in front of the stumps. Elgar went for a review, but replays showed the ball would have crashed into leg stump.

Quinton de Kock came in and played a few handsome strokes, but his stay was short-lived. For the second time in the Test, he chopped on a delivery onto the stumps. De Kock was back in the hut for 21 as the bowler, Mohammed Siraj, jumped in joy.

In the very next over, Shami joined the act by sending back Wiaan Mulder (1) with a brilliant delivery that straightened enough to take the outside edge. Temba Bavuma battled hard for South Africa and remained unbeaten on 34 at Lunch on Day 5 with debutant Marco Jansen giving him company.

India wrap up South African tail quickly after lunch

Jansen began the second session with a couple of boundaries off Shami, but the pacer produced another beauty to take India closer to a famous win. The tall South African edged a good length delivery outside off stump and was back in the hut for 13.

Kagiso Rabada (0) played a loose drive and was caught at point to give Ravichandran Ashwin his first wicket of the Test match. The end came very next ball as Lungi Ngidi (0) inside-edged a tossed up delivery to leg slip. Bavuma was left stranded on 35* as India registered their maiden Test win in Centurion.

Edited by Samya Majumdar