"I don't think this South African team has the ability to beat India 2-1" - Harbhajan Singh backs the visitors to win the Cape Town Test

Harbhajan Singh believes South Africa will not pose too big a challenge for Team India in the third and final Test to be played in Cape Town.

The Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by registering a convincing 113-run win in Centurion. However, the hosts bounced back to level the series with an equally comprehensive seven-wicket win at the Wanderers.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh opined that the Indian team should put it across the Proteas at the Newlands. He reasoned:

"I don't think this South African team has the ability to beat India 2-1 there. I feel the conditions in Cape Town will also suit India, the spinners will also come into the game. I hope Team India will rock there."

The former India spinner wants a bigger contribution from Rishabh Pant with the bat in the Cape Town Test. Harbhajan Singh elaborated:

"I would want runs to come from Rishabh Pant's bat. It seemed he was in a hurry while batting. I feel he can contribute more if he gives himself a little more time. We all know that he is an attacking player but you need to first tire the bowler and then attack him."

Pant played a reckless shot even before he opened his account in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test. He danced down the track off the third delivery he faced from Kagiso Rabada and played an ugly hoick, only to get an edge to the wicket-keeper.

"I was feeling the match was in India's grasp" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels Team India should have won the Johannesburg Test as well

Reflecting on the second Test between the two sides, Harbhajan Singh lauded South Africa's excellent run chase in the fourth innings. He said:

"I was feeling the match was in India's grasp, that they could win. But hats off to South Africa. They did not have an experienced batting lineup but the way they batted while chasing in the second innings is commendable."

The "Turbanator" was particularly effusive in his praise for South African skipper Dean Elgar. Harbhajan Singh explained:

"Their opener Elgar played an excellent knock. It was necessary for him to play till the end. If he had gotten dismissed, the result would probably have gone in India's favor."

Elgar played an unbeaten 96-run knock in South Africa's second innings to take his team across the finish line. The gritty opener took numerous blows to his body but kept the Indian attack at bay during his more than five-hour vigil at the crease.

