"Have fond memories of it" - Shardul Thakur reflects on 2017-18 South Africa tour

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has stated that he has ‘fond memories' of his visit to South Africa in 2017-18 as part of the white-ball squad.

Thakur claimed 4 for 52 in the only ODI he played in Centurion, a match India won by eight wickets. The 30-year-old also made his T20I debut during the same tour, also in Centurion. Thakur picked up the wicket of Reeza Hendricks and finished with decent figures of 1 for 31 from his four overs. However, India went on to lose the contest by six wickets.

With the second day’s play in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Centurion being washed out, Thakur interacted with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a video uploaded on bcci.tv. Asked about the feeling of being part of the Test team in South Africa, Thakur said:

“I am totally enjoying it. This is my first Test tour but I was also on the last tour of South Africa. I have fond memories of it. I took a four-wicket haul in the only one-dayer I played here and also it was my T20I debut here in Centurion itself.”

The all-rounder added that he is keen to carry on the good work he did in Australia and England, having contributed with both bat and ball at key moments. Thakur asserted:

“I am looking forward to it. I hope it (good performance) comes in South Africa too. Two overseas tours have been successful for us as a team. I would be more than happy to contribute in South African conditions.”

Thakur claimed seven wickets and scored a half-century in Brisbane at the start of the year. In England, he scored fifties in both innings of the Oval Test apart from picking up three important wickets.

“I always play to win” - Shardul Thakur

In his short international career, Thakur has impressed fans and critics alike with his ability to deliver under pressure. On how he manages to pull it off, the all-rounder told Ashwin that his self-belief, apart from preparations, plays a big part. Thakur explained:

“Like everyone, I do like to plan my game in terms of bowling and batting. I like to see the videos of the batsmen. But when I enter the ground, everything is about confidence and self-belief for me. For example, if we are playing white-ball cricket, you think of a yorker. So to bowl that yorker, I go in with full confidence. I always play to win. That’s one thing which stands out for me as a player. I like players who love to win the game for the team.”

Thakur has so far featured in four Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is and has claimed a total of 67 international scalps.

Edited by Sai Krishna