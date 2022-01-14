“How unselfish was that innings” - Sanjay Manjrekar hails team man Rishabh Pant for tenacious ton

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Rishabh Pant for playing an unselfish knock on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa. While the batter eventually got to three figures, according to Manjrekar, his sole focus was on extending the Indian second innings as much as possible.

The 24-year-old batter scored an unbeaten 100 off 139 balls on Thursday (13 January). However, India were all out for 198 in 67.3 overs as the remaining batters put up an insipid display.

Praising the youngster, Manjrekar said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo that the keeper-batter proved he is a complete team man. The former cricketer stated:

“How unselfish was that innings. He was only focused on prolonging that innings, not worried about getting that hundred. He has got out in the 90s a couple of times. This is a guy who plays for his team and that was amply evident.”

Manjrekar added:

“Lot of big-name batters would have quickly got a hundred and then decided ‘let me see what I can do’. He was constantly thinking of just one goal - to extend the innings.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag from Incrediblefrom #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. https://t.co/8FqX1FrIIK

Manjrekar went back to the backlash the left-hander had received in the previous Test for playing a ‘reckless’ shot. He pointed out that the southpaw played a similar stroke on Thursday but this time the ball went to the boundary. The 56-year-old added:

“There is something unique about this guy. A lot of criticism for the shot he played and got out to Rabada in the last Test match. He played the same shot against Olivier when he was 14 or 18, smacked him four. Virender Sehwag was different, this is a guy who is even more different. Look at the exploits. He scored more than half the runs for the side.”

Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan described Pant’s performance in India’s second innings on Thursday as the knock of the series. He said in praise of the young dasher:

“He (Pant) took on the short ball and actually made it look fairly comfortable. He then got the bowlers to pitch it up and try something else. I have seen highlights of his batting in the past, but this is the first time I have sat down and actually watched the guy play. He is a serious talent. Putting everything else aside, it has been the knock of the series so far.”

Pant and Virat Kohli (29) featured in a fifth-wicket stand of 94. However, the visitors faltered and ended up losing their last six wickets for 46 runs.

“Have a problem with Shami’s shot, especially with Pant at the other end” - Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar criticized India’s lower-order for throwing their wickets away while attempting lavish shots instead of looking to support Pant. He commented:

“I have a problem with Mohammed Shami’s shot, especially with Pant at the other end. That was somebody trying to show some bravado. All he had to do was hang in there. With the kind of ability Pant has, who knows, he could have taken 30-40 runs more.”

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Well done my bro 🤗 Full of heart and courage! What an innings @RishabhPant17 Well done my bro 🤗 Full of heart and courage! What an innings @RishabhPant17 👏 Well done my bro 🤗 https://t.co/nFNz3mVYx2

The cricketer-turned-commentator was disappointed with Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal as well. He added:

“Bumrah too has got caught in this thing with (Marco) Jansen. He wants to show that ‘I am not someone who is scared of fast bowling’. Those shots were like two tailenders trying to set a target with shortage of time. That has to be looked at.”

Chasing a target of 212 to win the Test and the series, South Africa ended Day 3 on a healthy 101/2. Keegan Petersen was unbeaten on 48 while Dean Elgar was dismissed for 30 off what ended up being the last ball of the day.

