"He's a little too eager to get to a hundred" - Deep Dasgupta analyzes Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 4 in Centurion

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta reckons Virat Kohli seems a bit too eager to get to a hundred that has been eluding him for two years. According to Dasgupta, the anxiety of breaking the century jinx is forcing him to play some reckless strokes.

Kohli was dismissed for 18 first ball after Lunch on Day 4 of the Centurion Test against South Africa. The Indian skipper threw his bat at a wide delivery from Marco Jansen and only managed to edge the ball to the keeper. Kohli was out in similar fashion in the first innings as well.

Reflecting on Kohli’s rough patch, Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo that the batter’s issues are more mental than technical. Dasgupta elaborated:

“I have been saying this for a year. I don’t think it’s a technical issue. It’s more about him being a little too anxious. We keep talking about him not getting a hundred since November 2019. I just get a feeling that he’s a little too eager to get to a hundred. In that eagerness, at times, the shot selection isn’t great.”

Dasgupta further pointed out that his initial movement while batting starts with the head, which is putting him off balance while driving outside off. The former keeper-batter stated:

“His trigger movement starts with his head. That’s the reason, at times, he gets into those positions to play deliveries outside off-stump, which he would ideally want to leave.”

ICC @ICC



South Africa need 305 runs for a victory.



Can they chase this down?



Watch



#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 Target set 🎯South Africa need 305 runs for a victory.Can they chase this down?Watch #SAvIND live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺 Target set 🎯South Africa need 305 runs for a victory. Can they chase this down?Watch #SAvIND live on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 https://t.co/GiHe4tgOVK

Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan agreed with Dasgupta’s views on the technical flaw that has crept into the Indian captain’s game. However, according to Cullinan, Kohli is probably struggling more because of fatigue-related issues. He elaborated:

“He does seem to be edging over a little bit (with his head movement). But, to me, he just looks tired. To get out like that first ball after lunch, anxiety definitely plays a role. He is also not as vocal and excited in the field as we have seen him in the past. Has any other cricketer of the modern generation given more wholeheartedly to the game? It has been 10-11 years and he has carried India’s batting. At some stage, you are going to start to feel the effects of that.”

Kohli was sacked as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa series. He last scored an international hundred against Bangladesh in November 2019 during the pink-ball Test.

“Those two wickets were very crucial” - Dasgupta on Bumrah’s last spell

While Kohli and the rest of the Indian batters failed again, the bowlers delivered once more. Jasprit Bumrah stood out with two scalps towards the end of Day 4. He cleaned up Rassie van der Dussen (11) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (8) to leave South Africa reeling at 94 for 4.

Hailing Bumrah, Dasgupta said the two wickets he picked up before the close were extremely important. Dasgupta concluded:

“Brilliant last spell from Jasprit Bumrah. Those two wickets were very crucial. Could have been interesting had those couple of wickets not fallen, especially with Van der Dussen and Dean Elgar stitching together a partnership. India would be a happier dressing room with those two wickets.”

ICC @ICC



Late strikes from Jasprit Bumrah turns the tide in India's favour but South African skipper Dean Elgar stands tall.



#WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 Stumps on day four in Centurion 🏏Late strikes from Jasprit Bumrah turns the tide in India's favour but South African skipper Dean Elgar stands tall. Stumps on day four in Centurion 🏏Late strikes from Jasprit Bumrah turns the tide in India's favour but South African skipper Dean Elgar stands tall. #WTC23 | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 https://t.co/ezBYqfFszZ

Also Read Article Continues below

Chasing 305, South Africa need 211 to win on Day 5 while India need six wickets to go 1-0 up. Weather could play a role as well, with rain and thunderstorms predicted for Thursday.

Edited by Sai Krishna